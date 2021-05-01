MI vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for Indian Premier League match, May 1st 07:30 pm IST

MI vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for tomorrow’s Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings:Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 27th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi on Saturday.

The three-time champions Chennai are having a dream run in the ongoing season of the cash-rich league, winning five out of their opening six games. On the other hand, Mumbai are having a mixed season. Rohit Sharma-led outfit have won three matches in six games.

Both Mumbai and Chennai are coming into this match after winning their previous encounter. While CSK defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets, Mumbai hammered inaugural champion Rajasthan Royals. CSK are leading the IPL table with ten points and Mumbai are placed at the fourth spot.

Ahead of the match between Mumbai and Chennai; here is everything you need to know:

MI vs CSK Telecast

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD

MI vs CSK Live Streaming

The match between MI vs CSK is available to be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar.

MI vs CSK Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, May 1at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The game will start at 07:30 pm (IST).

MI vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rohit Sharma

Vice-Captain: Quinton de Kock

Suggested Playing XI for MI vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Faf du Plessis

All-rounders: Krunal Pandya, Sam Curran

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

MI vs CSK Probable XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar

