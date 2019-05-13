Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos
MI vs CSK Final, IPL 2019 | 'What a Show!' - Twitter Left Awestruck After Mumbai Indians Seal Nail-Bitter Final

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 13, 2019, 12:25 AM IST
MI vs CSK Final, IPL 2019 | 'What a Show!' - Twitter Left Awestruck After Mumbai Indians Seal Nail-Bitter Final

It came down to the last over and Mumbai Indians held their nerve to win their fourth title. Needing nine runs from the last over, Lasith Malinga came out on top and Twitter was all praise for Mumbai.






 










 



Earlier, Quinton de Kock hit a 17-ball 29 to give Mumbai a flying start before Shardul Thakur got the better of him and Rohit Sharma fell soon after.






Chennai kept the lid on the scoring for Mumbai for a major part of the innings. Suresh Raina dropped a sitter of Hardik Pandya but thankfully for Chennai, Deepak Chahar dismissed him 10 runs later. Pollard’s 25-ball 41 was instrumental in Mumbai posting 149 on board.





 






In their reply, Faf du Plessis hit a quick-fire 26 from just 13 balls before Krunal Pandya had him stumped.



Suresh Raina got a reprieve when he was given out caught behind but ultraedge showed nothing. Raina though fell soon to Rahul Chahar.





 





MS Dhoni was then dismissed run out which completely turned the game in favour of Mumbai.










 



Shane Watson played a brilliant knock but lost out on partners and eventually couldn’t take his side home in the final over.






 










chennai super kingsipl 2019Mumbai IndiansShane Watson
First Published: May 12, 2019, 11:59 PM IST
