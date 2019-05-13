MI vs CSK Final, IPL 2019 | 'What a Show!' - Twitter Left Awestruck After Mumbai Indians Seal Nail-Bitter Final

Source: IPLT20

Today the Mumbai Gods were more powerful than Chennai Gods . In all this let’s not forget Malinga a simple human bowled a wonderful over ! #CSKvsMI

— Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) May 12, 2019



What a Cracking final , great tournament. Tough luck Chennai.

Congratulations Mumbai #MIvCSK

— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 12, 2019

Great final, a fitting end to perhaps the most entertaining season of #VivoIpl2019. The balance of power shifted so much all night. Congrats to 4 time champions @mipaltan . Spirited effort though from @ChennaiIPL What a show. — ian bishop (@irbishi) May 12, 2019



The #IPL never ever fails to deliver drama ... the last few overs had everything ... Drop catches,Fumbles in the field,Incredible stroke play,Run out & outstanding bowling !!!! #India

— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 12, 2019



2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 ... what a team #MI

— Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) May 12, 2019

Fourth IPL trophy for Rohit Sharma as a captain. The Mumbai erupts once again... Bumrah & Rahul Chahar architects of the thrilling win. But kudos to Malinga for holding nerves in final over. Celebrate, Mumbai Indians, Ambani family & the fans/supporters #MIvCSK #IPL2019 — Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) May 12, 2019

Unbelievable scenes at hyderabad. Wat a cracker of a final it was. Nail biting finish. Congratulations @mipaltan !! They have beaten Csk 4 times dis season. Amazing record. Wat a way to finish dis season of IPL. — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) May 12, 2019



Shardul Thakur has bowled well. I repeat ..he has bowled well. The two bouncers aside, he has extracted life out of the pitch and has beat the bat with length balls that take off. #MIvCSK

— Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) May 12, 2019



Master stroke from Dhoni... getting Chahar back after being hit for 22 off 2. Chahar gets Rohit!

So this is the thing....MI have all boxes ticked, but CSK have Dhoni!#IPLFinal2019

— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) May 12, 2019

CSK are back and how! Two quick wickets and MI have lost their captain. No fairy tale innings for Rohit in the #IPL2019Final. — Omkar Mankame (@Oam_16) May 12, 2019



Pollard showed his class tonight. It was like Hercules chained to the wall with Dhoni’s field. But still managed to get 41 off 25. #CSKvMI

— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) May 12, 2019

Amazing the consistency with which Hardik Pandya is pulling off those Helicopter shots. #CSKvMI — jigar mehta (@jigsactin) May 12, 2019

Superb comeback by #CSK after the initial onslaught by Rohit and QDK. Chennai favourites going into the second innings now#MIvCSK #IPLFinal — Amit Banerjee (@akb287) May 12, 2019



Kieron Pollard in IPL finals v CSK:

27(10), 2010

60(32)*, 2013

36(18), 2015

41(25)*, 2019#MIvCSK



— Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) May 12, 2019



Mumbai Indians made 148 in the 2013 IPL final against CSK & won comfortably. #JustSaying

— Arjun Ashok (@arj_90) May 12, 2019

Brilliant from Krunal to bowl that wide outside off. Kept his calm after the thrashing from Faf. — Shubh AggarWall (@shubh_chintak) May 12, 2019



Whatever he does, Raina can't catch a ball - not with his hands, not with his gloves, not with his bat.#IPL2019Final

— Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) May 12, 2019

So Raina got lucky, played a laborious innings and then eventually used the review as well on his way back. After that dropped catch off Hardik, it's been a horror night for 'Chinna Thala'.#IPL2019Final — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) May 12, 2019



To be fair to Raina there, the only person he could ask whether to go for a review or not, was Shane frickin' Watson.

— ABVan (@ABVan) May 12, 2019

This is the first time since 2012 that MS Dhoni has run out during a run chase for @ChennaiIPL. #IPL — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) May 12, 2019



Very brave call from TV umpire Nigel Llong, who has been in the spotlight for a lot of wonky calls. This decision could've gone either way, but think Llong gave the right call. Chennai fans will be angry over this, but you cannot help it. #IPL2019 #MIvCSK

— Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) May 12, 2019

Trust a guy called Llong to take his time to give a run-out decision — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) May 12, 2019

Really you can give that out #IPL2019Final — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) May 12, 2019



Bumrah coming with a smile to console QdK. How can one not like this guy man!

— Stop the Gaustapo (@atlasdanced) May 12, 2019



#MIvCSK

- MI's 4th IPL: They have won in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019

- 10th time there has been a 1-run win in the IPL.

- 3rd 1-run win for MI in the IPL

- #MI: 8th win out of last 9 vs #CSK#MakeStatsGreatAgain #MIvCSK #VIVOIPL #IPL2019 #MIvsCSK



— Victor Tarapore (@VictorTarapore) May 12, 2019

Congratulations Mumbai Indians and MI fans. We showed SRH 4-0, You showed us 4-0, you are the best team in IPL and rightly so the 4th title. It was Inevitable you have the strongest and most balanced team and you guys done it. — Naveen (@ImNsamy) May 12, 2019

1 Run. That's the difference between the two teams. A fantastic game of Cricket. Congratulations #MI. Not our day guys. But be proud. It's that one run which separates the additional trophy. @ChennaiIPL. We will be back next year. Forever #CSK Fan. — Prabhu (@Cricprabhu) May 12, 2019



Now, @Jaspritbumrah93, rest a while and keep those magic overs for June and July. #LoveYourWork

— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 12, 2019



Best team in the league. Best team in the season. Congratulations @mipaltan.

— Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) May 12, 2019

Well done @mipaltan — Robin John Peterson (@robbie13flair) May 12, 2019

First Published: May 12, 2019, 11:59 PM IST