MI vs CSK IPL 2021 Match 27 at Arun Jaitley stadium: Playing XI, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Head to Head, Toss, Squads for Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings
Check the live score and match updates of MI vs CSK IPL 2021 Match 27 on News18 Sports. Check Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Predicted Playing 11s Live IPL 2021 Streaming, IPL 2021 Live Score, Toss Timing, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report, Delhi Weather Forecast
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 1, 2021, 10:55 AM IST
MI vs CSK IPL 2021 Playing XI, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Head to Head, Toss, Squads:The two most successful teams of the Indian Premier League (IPL) – Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) – are set to take on each other in the 27th match of the cash-rich league.The match will be played on Saturday at the Arun Jaitley stadium of Delhi.
Both Mumbai and Chennai were victorious in their previous encounter. While Chennai thrashed Sunriers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets, Mumbai hammered Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals (RR).
Chennai are placed at the top spot in the IPL table with ten points andMumbai are sitting at the fourth spot with three wins from six games.
The IPL 2021 MI vs CSK match is scheduled to start at 07:30 PM IST.
MI vs CSK Weather Forecast
The temperature will hover between 26-40 degrees Celsius. There are 10 per cent chances of precipitation. Humidity will be around 21 per cent.
MI vs CSK 2021, IPL Live Streaming Details
The match between Mumbai and Chennai will be televised on Star Sports Network. It could also be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.
MI vs CSK Pitch Report
The Arun Jaitley pitch is known for supporting batters and the match between Mumbai and Chennai would be a high scoring affair, as both sides have big hitters in their ranks.
MI vs CSK Head-to-Head
Overall Head-to-Head: (32 matches – CSK 13 | MI 19 | N/R 0)
Mumbai and Chennai have faced each other 32 times in the Indian Premier League, with MI taking 19 games while Chennai have emerged victorious on 13 occasions.
Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)
CSK won by five wickets
Mumbai Indians won by 10 wickets
MI won by 37 runs
MI won by 46 runs
MI won by six wickets
MI vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Rohit Sharma
Vice-Captain: Quinton de Kock
Suggested Playing XI for MI vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan
Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Faf du Plessis
All-rounders: Krunal Pandya, Sam Curran
Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
MI vs CSK Probable XIs:
Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
