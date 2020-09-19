MI vs CSK, IPL 2020, Match 1: Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings – September 19

MI vs CSK, IPL 2020, Match 1: Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast and Pitch Report: Defending champions for Indian Premier League 2020, Mumbai Indians will be opening their account in the 13th season of IPL on Saturday against Chennai Super Kings.

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast and Pitch Report: The much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is all set to begin on Saturday, September 19. The first match of the 13th season of the cash-rich league will take place between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Four-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians will be out on the field to defend their winning title, while CSK will be looking forward to registering the fourth IPL title to their name.

The Mumbai Indians will be led by Rohit Sharma while CSK will be headed by former Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. This will be Dhoni’s first match post his retirement announcement from international cricket. However, CSK will miss their star players Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh, who have withdrawn from this season citing personal reasons.

The MI vs CSK inaugural match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 7.30pm IST. This will be one of the three venues for IPL this season, other two are Dubai and Sharjah.

For the MI vs CSK IPL T20 match 1 in Abu Dhabi, the weather reports hint at a high temperature will around 35 degrees Celsius. The weather also hints at high humidity, making the pitch difficult for batsmen to score.

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Abu Dhabi Pitch Report

All the UAE stadiums are favourable to spinners. The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi has been helpful to spinners over the years. The summer season in UAE makes the pitch slower which might make it difficult for batsmen to score runs. The highest score might be between 150 to 200 runs, as it might be a tough day for batsmen.

Talking about spinners, CSK has Piyush Chawla and Ravindra Jadeja while Mumbai Indians have Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya in their squad.

The last T20I match at the Abu Dhabi stadium was played between the United Arab Emirates vs Canada on October 27, 2019, dominated by UAE. The winners scored 154 runs.

For ODI records, the last match was played in the stadium between Australia vs Pakistan on March 27, 2019. The champions Australia scored 266 runs.

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium has hosted 45 T20I so far. However, the pitch has proved to be difficult for the batsmen, making scoring above 150 extremely difficult.

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings 2020 Live Streaming/Telecast Details

WHAT: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2020 Match 1

WHEN: September 19 at 7.30pm IST

WHERE: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

TELECAST: Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels

LIVE STREAMING: Disney+ Hotstar.

LIVE SCORE UPDATES: FOR MI vs CSK IPL 2020 Match 1 live score