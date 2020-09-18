MI vs CSK, IPL 2020 Match 1 Predicted XIs: Here are the playing XI for Indian Premier League 2020 Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020 Match 1, Predicted XIs: The much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) is finally here, with the first match of the tournament being played between defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and last year’s finalist Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

This season will also be special for all Dhoni fans, as the former Indian cricket team captain will be back in action for the first time after retiring his announcement from international cricket recently. It can also be the last season for MS Dhoni's captaincy as the captain of CSK.

This season will also be special for all Dhoni fans, as the former Indian cricket team captain will be back in action for the first time after retiring his announcement from international cricket recently. It can also be the last season for MS Dhoni’s captaincy as the captain of CSK.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma is all confident and excited for his team as he will be stepping on the field with an excellent team of playing XI. While Mumbai Indians have earlier failed to leave an impressive game for their fans on the foreign pitches, the captain is expecting a favourable result for the team this year.

The MI vs CSK Indian Premier League Match 1 is scheduled to be played at 7.30pm at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 18.

This year, Chennai Super Kings will be missing two of their excellent players as Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh have stepped out of the current league citing personal reasons. However, this has not led down the morale of the Dhoni-led side.

The two teams have played against each other 28 times in the IPL seasons so far. MI have dominated the outings, with 17 victories, while 11 were won by the CSK. Mumbai Indians have won four IPL titles till now, while CSK claim their name on three IPL trophies.

Mumbai Indians Possible Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Quinton de Kock (WK), Hardik Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

Chennai Super Kings Possible Playing XI: Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, MS Dhoni (WK), Dwayne Bravo, Murali Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi