IPL 2019| MI vs CSK - The Father of All Battles

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are the two outstanding teams of the IPL. Having won the title three times each (no other team has won as many titles), they lock horns in Mumbai on Wednesday, April 3rd, to gain early supremacy in the 12th edition of the league.
Although CSK have early momentum having won their first three matches this season and MI’s start has been a bit shaky (lost 2 and won 1 of their first three matches), the latter enjoy a marginal domination in the head to head clashes between the two arch-rivals. MI has won 13 (and lost 11) of the 24 matches between the two sides. It has monopolized recent rivalry having won 4 of their last 5 matches.
We look at some standout numbers between the two sides:
Highest Team Score (Overall): 208 for 5 (CSK) in Chennai in 2008
Highest Individual Score: Sanath Jayasuriya (114 not out in 48 balls) in Mumbai in 2008
Only Hundred: Sanath Jayasuriya (114 not out in 48 balls) in Mumbai in 2008
Highest Individual Score (CSK): Michael Hussey (86 not out in 58 balls) in New Delhi in 2013
Highest Batting Average: Suresh Raina (37.39)
Highest Batting Average (MI): Rohit Sharma (34.33)
Highest Batting Strike Rate: Kieron Pollard (168.75)
Highest Batting Strike Rate (CSK): Suresh Raina (149.22)
Maximum Fifties: Rohit Sharma (MI) and Suresh Raina (CSK) – 6
Maximum 30-plus Scores: Suresh Raina (9)
Maximum 30-plus Scores (MI): Rohit Sharma (7)
Highest Wickets Aggregate: Dwayne Bravo (CSK) and Harbhajan Singh (MI) – 24
Best Bowling Average: Dwayne Bravo (14.38)
Best Bowling Average (MI): Lasith Malinga (19.30)
Best Bowling Strike Rate: Dwayne Bravo (11.33)
Best Bowling Strike Rate (MI): Lasith Malinga (17.43)
Best Economy Rate: R Ashwin (6.39)
Best Economy Rate (MI): Harbhajan Singh (6.56)
Best Bowling in an Innings: Harbhajan Singh (5-18 in Mumbai in 2011)
Best Bowling in an Innings (CSK): Mohit Sharma (4-14 in Dubai in 2014)
First Published: April 3, 2019, 6:38 PM IST