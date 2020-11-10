MI vs DC Dream11 Predictions, IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

: MI vs DC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / MI vs DC Dream11 Best Picks / MI vs DC Dream11 Captain / MI vs DC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Tuesday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Mumbai Indians are on their way to repeating history by winning the IPL title for the fifth time. The four-time champions directly secured their final berth without the qualifier round for the second time in the history of the tournament. In most of their earlier clashes in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, the Mumbai based squad emerged victorious.

While the defending champions have been on a winning streak against the Delhi Capitals, the latter also successfully ended its losing rut. In the Qualifier 2 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi, the Shreyas Iyer and co. rose from the ashes to make history. With the help of their opening batsmen and star bowlers, the Delhi based outfit brushed aside their opponents to try their luck in the IPL grand finale.

The Mumbai Indians have been in the final games before, winning four of the six times they reached the summit. However, the Delhi Capitals should bring their A-game and march in all glory for their maiden final appearance.

November 10 – 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

IPL 2020 MI vs DC Dream11 team for Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

IPL 2020 MI vs DC Dream11 team for Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals captain: Rohit Sharma

IPL 2020 MI vs DC Dream11 team for Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals vice-captain: Kieron Pollard

IPL 2020 MI vs DC Dream11 team for Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

IPL 2020 MI vs DC Dream11 team for Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals batsmen: Suryakumar Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma

IPL 2020 MI vs DC Dream11 team for Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals all-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Kieron Pollard

IPL 2020 MI vs DC Dream11 team for Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

MI vs DC IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians playing 11 against Delhi Capitals:

Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard(c), Hardik Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

MI vs DC IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals playing 11 against Mumbai Indians:

Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Pravin Dube.