MI vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing

MI vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s IPL 2021 Match 46 between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: Delhi Capitals, who are just one win away from sealing their spot in the playoffs, will up against defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) on October 2 at 3:30 pm. The Indian Premier League 2021 Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals fixture will be hosted at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. DC, led by Rishab Pant, are have 16 points in the kitty. Delhi will come into this match after their loss against Kolkata Knight Riders as their prolific batters were contained by the KKR spinners on a sluggish Sharjah surface. This should give the Mumbai Indians a lot of hope as they seem to have found some form with their win in their last match.

Mumbai Indians will have to win all their upcoming matches if they are looking for a top-four finish. MI have 10 points next to their name and are 6th on the table.

MI vs DC Telecast

The Star Sports Networks has the broadcasting rights for today’s Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals match in India.

MI vs DC Live Streaming

The match between MI vs DC is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV as well.

MI vs DC Match Details

The MI vs DC match of the IPL 2021 will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Saturday, October 2, at 03:30 PM IST.

MI vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Suryakumar Yadav

Vice-Captain: Steve Smith

Suggested Playing XI for MI vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant

All-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, R Ashwin, Trent Boult

MI vs DC Probable XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan

