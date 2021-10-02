MI vs DC Head to Head record in IPL/IPL 2021: All You Need to Know

Mumbai Indians have not had the dominance one associates with the 5-time champions this season. Their batting has failed to live up to potential and their bowlers have not managed to string together consistent performers. However, when they take on Delhi Capitals in Sharjah on Saturday, October 2. They are in a territory where every match is a must-win for them and hence, they will be the side under immense pressure when they face Delhi Capitals. The Indian Premier League 2021 Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match will kick off at 3:30 pm.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals have been a side in form, a side that seems to have all its bases covered. However, they were taken down by Kolkata Knight Riders in the previous match on this sluggish Sharjah pitch and will need to be up for the challenge against the defending champions. They have one foot in the playoffs and a win here will seal their berth which should give them the inspiration to go for the kill.

As far as the current form is concerned, Mumbai Indians come off a win, while Delhi Capitals stumbled in their last match against the Kolkata Knight Riders and this should give the defending champions an edge. Both the sides are fairly evenly matched and have players who can win the match all on their own.

If we take a look at the head to head record between both sides, it is fairly evenly matched. In 29 matches, Mumbai have tasted wins on 16 occasions while Delhi have had the better of the deal on 13 occasions.

MI vs DC previous game

In their last encounter which was in the India-leg of IPL 2021 Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets in Chennai.

Last five results:

Delhi Capitals won by 6 wickets

Mumbai Indians won by 5 wickets

Mumbai Indians won by 57 runs

Mumbai Indians won by 9 wickets

Mumbai Indians won by 5 wickets

MI vs DC Probable XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan

