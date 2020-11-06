- Qualifier 1 - 5 Nov, ThuMatch Ended200/5(20.0) RR 10
MUM
DEL143/8(20.0) RR 10
Mumbai beat Delhi by 57 runs
- Match 56 - 3 Nov, TueMatch Ended149/8(20.0) RR 7.45
MUM
HYD151/0(20.0) RR 7.45
Hyderabad beat Mumbai by 10 wickets
- Eliminator - 6 Nov, FriUp Next
SRH
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Qualifier 2 - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
DC
TBC
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
MI vs DC IPL 2020: Fans Comes up With Hilarious Memes as Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult Blow Away Delhi Capitals' Top-order in Qualifier 1
An abject batting failure from Delhi Capitals saw the Shreyas Iyer-led side lose out on a big opportunity to make the IPL final for the first time in the franchise' history
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: November 6, 2020, 7:35 AM IST
An abject batting failure from Delhi Capitals saw the Shreyas Iyer-led side lose out on a big opportunity to make the IPL final for the first time in the franchise' history and while disappointed DC fans dished out dirt on Prithvi Shaw - who once again got out for a duck - and others, cricket fans on social media had a field day mocking DC's batting and they came up with some hilarious memes.
Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2020 by 57 runs in Dubai on Thursday. After conceding 78 runs in the last five overs, Delhi were off to the worst possible start with their top three returning to the pavilion without bothering the scorers and unfortunately, Prithvi Shaw once again fell for a duck, his third in his last seven matches and social media keyboard warriors at once again brutally trolling the youngster for his no-show. Delhi eventually huffed and puffed their way to 143/8 with Marcus Stoinis making 65 off 46 and Axar Patel adding 42 off 33, but they were never in the hunt to chase down 201. Jasprit Bumrah was the chief destroyer returning 4/14 in his four overs while Trent Boult added 2/9 from his two. With the bat, Suryakumar Yadav made another huge statement with a 38-ball 51 while Ishan Kishan did not harm his reputation with a belligerent 30-ball 55. Hardik Pandya provided the finishing touches with 37 off just 14 balls.
Heres' what social media came up with after Delhi's abject surrender:
delhi capitals today pic.twitter.com/krciSVVje0
— yuki (@prxjayknows) November 5, 2020
#MIvDC @DelhiCapitals fans to @Jaspritbumrah93 right now: pic.twitter.com/jR2cW8cDOO
— ʎɥdɹnɯ✊ (@Jaw_Knock) November 5, 2020
Aaaa bowling marchandayya #DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/1BOLSx0z7n
— Vinayak malla (@kumarvinayak27) November 5, 2020
#DelhiCapitals is this football match pic.twitter.com/JfPW4YwxUS
— Sharmaji_ka_padosi (@padosiii) November 5, 2020
3 goal lead away from home. My club @DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/nHYA5FLwYX
— Deforestation FC (@swapgooner11) November 5, 2020
*Delhi Capitals in*
Season. Playoffs pic.twitter.com/OYkFaWfxab
— Adarsh (@adarsh_tweetss) November 5, 2020
— தணி (@thanigesh1995) November 6, 2020
Delhi Capitals after losing Qualifier 1 and knowing what one more match to play before final#IPL2020 #MIvDC #MI #DC pic.twitter.com/3BJdV06UST
— Kumar Niraj (@Kumartoon) November 6, 2020
Le pant - pic.twitter.com/pqOlcOp60a
— Testticket (@Testticket1) November 6, 2020
Delhi capitals fans after seeing the first over #MIvDC pic.twitter.com/hXyOkqVLF1
— I S H A A N (@ishaanzom) November 5, 2020
Prathvi shaw in first over in every match:-#MIvDC pic.twitter.com/d79UUOtWaa
— Kritika (@chal_chal_away) November 5, 2020
Delhi Batsman to Mumbai Indians bowlers: pic.twitter.com/jJwQxXh8Ze
— Mr.Sarcastic (@MrKavi_dev) November 5, 2020
Great show @mipaltan pic.twitter.com/eixFI3NmlK
— YUVARAJ (@YUVI_RJ) November 5, 2020
The real dangerous player MI has pic.twitter.com/cI7yxbUXPa
— saahil (@iamsahil99) November 5, 2020
Iyer to Pant for wasting review- pic.twitter.com/afsVoM3mlP
— Komal Gupta (@motapa_daires) November 5, 2020
Dhawan has two sides:#MIvDC pic.twitter.com/esrYGGPrwm
— Gaurav Gupta (@g48660305) November 5, 2020
Today match so far #MIvDC pic.twitter.com/u7KNdv2q0V
— Meme Junction (@MemJunction) November 5, 2020
Ponting to Rishabh Pant#MIvDC #IPL2020
— निष्कर्ष (Nishh) (@Nishkarsh1108) November 5, 2020
Delhi capitals be like
#MIvDC pic.twitter.com/6n0cSptZW9
— Aditya Sharma (@AdityaS05806654) November 5, 2020
Dressing room Scenes pic.twitter.com/q91JGoXI8T
— Civil_memer07 (@SamCurranFC07) November 5, 2020
