MI vs DC IPL 2020: Fans Comes up With Hilarious Memes as Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult Blow Away Delhi Capitals' Top-order in Qualifier 1

An abject batting failure from Delhi Capitals saw the Shreyas Iyer-led side lose out on a big opportunity to make the IPL final for the first time in the franchise' history

An abject batting failure from Delhi Capitals saw the Shreyas Iyer-led side lose out on a big opportunity to make the IPL final for the first time in the franchise' history and while disappointed DC fans dished out dirt on Prithvi Shaw - who once again got out for a duck - and others, cricket fans on social media had a field day mocking DC's batting and they came up with some hilarious memes.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE | IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2020 by 57 runs in Dubai on Thursday. After conceding 78 runs in the last five overs, Delhi were off to the worst possible start with their top three returning to the pavilion without bothering the scorers and unfortunately, Prithvi Shaw once again fell for a duck, his third in his last seven matches and social media keyboard warriors at once again brutally trolling the youngster for his no-show. Delhi eventually huffed and puffed their way to 143/8 with Marcus Stoinis making 65 off 46 and Axar Patel adding 42 off 33, but they were never in the hunt to chase down 201. Jasprit Bumrah was the chief destroyer returning 4/14 in his four overs while Trent Boult added 2/9 from his two. With the bat, Suryakumar Yadav made another huge statement with a 38-ball 51 while Ishan Kishan did not harm his reputation with a belligerent 30-ball 55. Hardik Pandya provided the finishing touches with 37 off just 14 balls.

Heres' what social media came up with after Delhi's abject surrender:

3 goal lead away from home. My club @DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/nHYA5FLwYX — Deforestation FC (@swapgooner11) November 5, 2020

Delhi Capitals after losing Qualifier 1 and knowing what one more match to play before final#IPL2020 #MIvDC #MI #DC pic.twitter.com/3BJdV06UST — Kumar Niraj (@Kumartoon) November 6, 2020

Delhi capitals fans after seeing the first over #MIvDC pic.twitter.com/hXyOkqVLF1 — I S H A A N (@ishaanzom) November 5, 2020

Prathvi shaw in first over in every match:-#MIvDC pic.twitter.com/d79UUOtWaa — Kritika (@chal_chal_away) November 5, 2020

Fans Comes up With Halarious Memes as Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult Blow Away Delhi Capitals' Top-order