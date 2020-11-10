MI vs DC, IPL 2020, Final: Dubai Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

MI vs DC, IPL 2020, Final: Dubai Weather Forecast and Pitch Report: This might not be the ideal venue for the Delhi Capitals who have lost the last four matches played here. Two of those losses were against Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Dubai Weather Forecast and Pitch Report l The IPL 2020 final will be played between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai at 07.30 pm IST on Tuesday. In their meeting in the league matches against, DC was restricted to a mere total of 109 runs, which MI chased down in just 14.2 overs. Bumrah was the one that performed best with the ball, as he picked three wickets while giving away just 17 runs. In all likelihood, Bumrah will love to bowl here and DC batsmen must be wary facing him.

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Dubai Weather Forecast

It is going to be a sunny day with a maximum temperature of up to 32 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature will be around 23 degrees. There is a 10 per cent chance of precipitation as per the forecast but that is nothing to worry about and the match will likely go uninterrupted. The humidity can be as high as 58 per cent and the wind speed is expected to be around 21 kmph.

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Dubai Pitch Report

This might not be the ideal venue for the Delhi Capitals as they have lost the last four matches played here. On top of that, two of those losses have come at the hands of Mumbai Indians. They would certainly have some apprehensions regarding the pitch. It will be very interesting to see how they cope up with the conditions this time around.

DC batsmen have really struggled on this pitch in the past. In the last match, they could only make 148 in 20 overs while chasing MI’s total of 200 as Jasprit Bumrah wreaked havoc, taking four wickets and conceding just 14 runs.

Oddly enough, on the same pitch, Kagiso Rabada, the highest wicket-taker of the tournament failed to pick any wicket.

So batting first or second, nothing has worked for DC here. They will have to bring something special this time. MI clearly have the edge here and will try to make the most of it.

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals 2020 Live Streaming/Telecast Details

WHAT: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

WHEN: November 10 at 07.30 pm IST

WHERE: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

TELECAST: Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels

LIVE STREAMING: Disney+ Hotstar

LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Click Here