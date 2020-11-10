MI vs DC, IPL 2020 Final Predicted XIs: Playing XI for Indian Premier League 2020 Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

MI vs DC, IPL 2020 Final, Predicted XIs: It will be seen if Mumbai Indians will lift the cup for the fifth time or Delhi Capitals will emerge as champions in their maiden run to IPL finals.

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020 Final, Predicted XIs: Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians will be taking on Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020 final on Tuesday, November 10 at the Dubai International Stadium. The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 final will start at 7.30 pm IST.

Mumbai have played exceptionally well in this season of the Indian Premier League. They have comfortably reached the final. In the league stage, they were at the top of the IPL 2020 points table. Mumbai played 14 games in the league stage, out of which they won nine.

On the other hand, Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals have not had so smooth journey so far. They faced Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2020 Qualifier 1. MI beat DC in that match by 57 runs. As one of the teams in Qualifier 1, DC got another chance to enter the final. In Qualifier 2, they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 17 runs. DC had finished the league stage at the second position in the standings.

Mumbai Indians are a balanced side. Batsmen like Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya help smash bowlers of opposition. On the other hand, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult provide the strength to the bowling line-up. The two bowlers have impressed cricket fans with their bowling skills. Although Sharma has not be performing well after returning to the side, he has the potential to score big any day.

Delhi Capitals seem comparatively less balanced. Their batting looks dependent to an extent on Shikhar Dhawan. In some of the games, it has been observed that when Dhawan got out early, Delhi failed to put up a decent total or chase the target. Except Dhawan, other batsmen of DC have not shown consistency. But, Delhi’s bowlers have lived up to the expectations. Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje have helped their team win a few games with their bowling. Rabada is also standing at the top spot on the list of bowlers with most wickets in IPL 2020.

Mumbai Indians Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult

Delhi Capitals Probable Playing XI: Marcus Stoinis, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Pravin Dubey, Ravichandran Ashwin, Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada