MI vs DC IPL 2020: Prithvi Shaw Trolled Brutally After Yet Another No-Show as Mumbai Indians Thrash Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1

MI vs DC Qualifier 1: Prithvi Shaw once again fell for a duck, his third in his last seven matches and social media keyboard warriors at once again brutally trolling the youngster for his no-show.

MI vs DC Qualifier 1: It was a night to forget for Delhi Capitals as they were thrashed by Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2020 by 57 runs in Dubai on Thursday. After conceding 78 runs in the last five overs, Delhi were off to the worst possible start with their top three returning to the pavilion without bothering the scorers and unfortunately, Prithvi Shaw once again fell for a duck, his third in his last seven matches and social media keyboard warriors at once again brutally trolling the youngster for his no-show. Delhi eventually huffed and puffed their way to 143/8 with Marcus Stoinis making 65 off 46 and Axar Patel adding 42 off 33, but they were never in the hunt to chase down 201. Jasprit Bumrah was the chief destroyer returning 4/14 in his four overs while Trent Boult added 2/9 from his two. With the bat, Suryakumar Yadav made another huge statement with a 38-ball 51 while Ishan Kishan did not harm his reputation with a belligerent 30-ball 55. Hardik Pandya provided the finishing touches with 37 off just 14 balls.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE | IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

Delhi though still are not out of it and will have to face the winner of Eliminator between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Qualifier 2 in hope of making it to the final, for the first time in Delhi franchise's history and meet Mumbai Indians again.

Ruthless Mumbai Indians Crush Delhi Capitals to Book Berth in Yet Another Final

Heres's what social media had to say about Shaw:

After selecting Prithvi Shaw over Suryakumar Yadav, BCCI selectors right now : #MIvDC pic.twitter.com/6UzL58Htfi — Chai-Shai (@aashish_sarda) November 5, 2020

Prithvi shaw --- pic 1 : first over pic 2 : second over pic.twitter.com/d1LvJlUwLc#DCvsMI #MIvDC — Dr. R.S. Meena Pahruaa (@drpahruaa) November 5, 2020

Prithvi Shaw gets out in first over *le Ricky Ponting: pic.twitter.com/WntkoayGuI — seez_scam⚡❤️ (@ScamSeez) November 5, 2020

Prithvi Shaw with his collection from #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/xyko7Z7X2F — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) November 5, 2020

Ricky ponting and DC management searching Prithvi Shaw after the recent innings #MIvsRCB pic.twitter.com/nVPTvpFtfh — Rahul Agarwal (@RahulAgarwallll) November 5, 2020

Prithvi Shaw every match pic.twitter.com/JL4yITAyTJ — APT 🇮🇳 (@sochkrboliye) November 5, 2020

Prithvi Shaw, Rishab Pant and Rahane are in our test squad in Australia tour 😥 pic.twitter.com/skc2he77Pf — KNIGHT ROHIT (@SRKzMessenger) November 5, 2020

Even Prithvi Shaw, whose form is in absolute mud has scored a couple of half centuries this season. Paduthriye da @RishabhPant17 😭😒 pic.twitter.com/CLRFoKsDA8 — Jegan (@IamJegan) November 5, 2020

Most ducks by an Opener in a single IPL season: 4 - SHIKHAR DHAWAN (DC) in 2020 *** 4 - Herschelle Gibbs (Dec) 2009 3 - PRITHVI SHAW (DC) 2020 *** 3 - Parthiv Patel (CSK) 2009 3 - Gautam Gambhir (KKR) 2014 3 - Dwayne Smith (CSK) 2015 3 - Shane Watson (CSK) 2019#IPL2020 #DCvsMI pic.twitter.com/AQedypMaV1 — Thurunu Jayasiri (@ThurunuJ) November 5, 2020

Prithvi Shaw’s favourite reality show pic.twitter.com/HMr47DViAX — Atishay (@atishay_j) November 5, 2020

Prithvi Shaw is the opening batsman of #DC ! (Picture is unrelated) 🙈🙈🙈 pic.twitter.com/zxLMZT3Fh3 — ब्रम्हवादिनी 🙅 (@NehaV_Jain) November 5, 2020

Prithvi Shaw of Delhi Capitals departs during the qualifier 1 match of season 13 of the Dream 11 Indian Premier League (IPL) between the Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on the pic.twitter.com/zGBlPyDp7g — DB 💛 (@DB_Raina) November 5, 2020

Prithvi shaw after getting out for a duck : #MIvDC pic.twitter.com/NbX9ErBOEa — ALI ☠️💥 (@alishivkar55) November 5, 2020

Shikhar dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane after watching Prithvi Shaw dismissed by Trent Boult on duck be like .#MIvDC pic.twitter.com/ZfGFqTYwi2 — Yatin Pal (@YatinPal4) November 5, 2020

People to Rahul Dravid on seeing Prithvi Shaw batting#MIvDC pic.twitter.com/VdlZP2nUBg — A myth (@Imit4510) November 5, 2020

Prithvi Shaw and 0 is a better love story than Twilight 😂🙏 #MIvsDC #Qualifier1 pic.twitter.com/BTOdBORBBq — Strange Creature 😈 (@madam_jadeja) November 5, 2020

#MIvDC Prithvi Shaw loose his wicket again in first over DC management - pic.twitter.com/9GFWnS6Pub — irony_boi (@ironical_10) November 5, 2020

Very bad moov from #DelhiCapitals !! Should have been drop Prithvi Shaw!! Na ❤️ dalo Shaw! pic.twitter.com/UZyQ50uxXI — Twood VIP™ (@Twood_VIP) November 5, 2020

MI vs DC IPL 2020: Prithvi Shaw Trolled Brutally After Yet Another No-Show as Mumbai Indians Thrash Dehli Capitals in Qualifier 1