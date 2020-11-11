MI vs DC IPL Final 2020: Twitter Hails Suryakumar Yadav's 'Selfless Act' of Sacrificing his Wicket To Save Skipper Rohit Sharma

MI vs DC IPL Final 2020: Suryakumar Yadav may have missed out on the final - which Mumbai Indians won beating Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets - SKY as he is called by his MI teammates, won hearts with his selfless gesture to save his captain, Rohit Sharma.

Suryakumar Yadav ended the IPL 2020 as one of the most talked-about players owing to a stellar form with the bat, scoring 480 runs in 16 matches and he may have missed out on the final - which Mumbai Indians won beating Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets - SKY as he is called by his MI teammates, won hearts with his selfless gesture to save his captain, Rohit Sharma. Chasing 157 to win, MI were in a comfortable position with Quinton de Kock and Rohit providing a good start to the defending champions. QDK departed after scoring 20 off 12 in the fifth over and in walked Yadav. He started with a crunching backfoot shot for four towards deep extra cover and along with his skipper kept the scorecard ticking.

However, in the 11th over of the chase, Rohit played a back of length ball from Ravichandran Ashwin towards mid-off and took off for a run despite Yadav's clear call for a no. DC's Pravin Dubey latched on to the opportunity, even as Rohit and Yadav found themselves at the same end. Yadav had every opportunity to stay put and let his skipper get run-out, but he jogged across just about crossing Rohit as Rishabh Pant completed the run-out. What was more telling was Yadav showed no emotions of frustration or anger and just walked off. He was asked about the incident after the match and said he would happily sacrifice his wicket for his skipper. Even Rohit acknowledged the whole scenario and stated he should have got out considering Yadav was in good nick.

The 'Selfless Act' though caught the eyes of the fans and they had nothing but good things to say about the Mumbaikar:

Mumbai may have won the match, but Suryakumar Yadav won our hearts ♥️♥️♥️ — ABHISHEKIAN M🍑U5ERAT (@MOU5ERAT) November 10, 2020

*Suryakumar Yadav sacrifices his wicket for Rohit Sharma who was batting well* Me: pic.twitter.com/EK32oBSXnj — The Meme Makers (@the7mememakers) November 10, 2020

Man with golden heart Suryakumar Yadav sacrificed his wicket for #RohitSharma what a player he is #MIvsDC #Suryakumaryadhav #iplseason13 pic.twitter.com/NyZqyOgIGp — Arpita Mukherjee (@ImArpitaMukherj) November 10, 2020

Suryakumar Yadav won our hearts! @surya_14kumar again proved, why he should be the part of Team India @BCCI Congratulations for #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/Ri003vldJL — Shreyansh Pathak (@Shreyanshsp999) November 10, 2020

