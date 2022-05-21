CricketNext

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home »Cricket Home » News » MI vs DC Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Delhi Capitals Lock Horns With Mumbai Indians in Do or Die Match to Seal Playoff Spot

Live now

Auto Refresh

MI vs DC Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Delhi Capitals Lock Horns With Mumbai Indians in Do or Die Match to Seal Playoff Spot

MI vs DC IPL 2022: Live Cricket Score, Match 69, Get all the live cricket score updates and ball-by-ball commentary of the Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League 2022 match live from Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

News18.com | May 21, 2022, 18:53 IST
Live Score MI vs DC IPL 2022 Latest Updates

Live Score MI vs DC IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League match from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Rishabh Pant and Co. will look horns against five-time champions in a do-or-die clash to earn a place in the playoff. This season hasn’t gone down well for Mumbai Indians so far as they are currently placed at the bottom of the points table Read More

May 21, 2022 18:53 IST

MI vs DC Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Key Battle!

May 21, 2022 18:46 IST

MI vs DC Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates: RCB Rely Heavily on Mumbai!

May 21, 2022 18:37 IST

MI vs DC Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Do or Die For Delhi Tonight!

May 21, 2022 18:19 IST

MI vs DC Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Weather Report!

Mumbai weather is expected to be mostly sunny on Saturday. It is highly unlikely that rain will play spoilsport during the Mumbai vs Delhi game as there is zero per cent chance of precipitation. The wind speed is expected to be around 19 km/h on matchday while the temperature could hover around 28 degrees Celsius to 33 degrees Celsius. The humidity is forecasted to be around 61 per cent.

May 21, 2022 18:10 IST

MI vs DC Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates: RCB Show Full Support to MI

May 21, 2022 18:01 IST

MI vs DC Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Venue Record Wankhede Stadium (T20)

  • IPL matches played at the venue: 101
  • Matches won by the team batting first: 48
  • Matches won by the team batting second: 53
May 21, 2022 17:45 IST

MI vs DC Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Last Five Clashes!

  • Delhi Capitals won by 4 wickets
  • Delhi Capitals won by 4 wickets
  • Delhi Capitals won by 6 runs
  • Mumbai Indians won by 5 wickets
  • Mumbai Indians won by 57 runs
May 21, 2022 17:37 IST

MI vs DC Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Head to Head!

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have come face to face on 31 occasions in IPL. Out of which, 16 games have gone in favour of Mumbai whereas Delhi has emerged victorious in 15 matches. IN the last five matches, however, DC has a 3-2 lead over the Mumbai outfit

May 21, 2022 17:09 IST

MI vs DC Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates

Mumbai Indians Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Daniel Sams, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Ramandeep Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande, Riley Meredith

Delhi Capitals Predicted XI: Sarfaraz Khan, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicketkeeper), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed

May 21, 2022 17:06 IST

MI vs DC Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates

Hello and welcome to our live blog of the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League match from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Read more

but a win on Saturday might help them to move up and finish the season on 9th position.

Delhi have been very inconsistent this season with their performances as the health troubles in the camp have also played a significant role in that. However, Mitchell Marsh has returned to the form and Prithvi Shaw might also return to the XI after recovering from Typhoid which are great signs for Delhi.

Interestingly, Mumbai Indians will get unlikely support from Royal Challengers Bangalore in this match as if Rohit Sharma and Co. manage to win the match it will help Faf du Plessis’ men to seal a place in the playoff.

While Mumbai might make a couple of changes to their XI to look out for their future as Arjun Tendulkar is also expected to make his debut.

What date IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will be played?

The 69th IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will take place on May 21, Saturday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) be played?

The match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) begin?

The match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match?

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match?

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Possible XIs

Mumbai Indians Predicted Line-up: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Daniel Sams, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Ramandeep Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande, Riley Meredith

Delhi Capitals Predicted Line-up: Sarfaraz Khan, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicketkeeper), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here

TAGS