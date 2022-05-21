MI vs DC Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Delhi Capitals Lock Horns With Mumbai Indians in Do or Die Match to Seal Playoff Spot

Read more

but a win on Saturday might help them to move up and finish the season on 9th position.

Delhi have been very inconsistent this season with their performances as the health troubles in the camp have also played a significant role in that. However, Mitchell Marsh has returned to the form and Prithvi Shaw might also return to the XI after recovering from Typhoid which are great signs for Delhi.

Interestingly, Mumbai Indians will get unlikely support from Royal Challengers Bangalore in this match as if Rohit Sharma and Co. manage to win the match it will help Faf du Plessis’ men to seal a place in the playoff.

While Mumbai might make a couple of changes to their XI to look out for their future as Arjun Tendulkar is also expected to make his debut.

What date IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will be played?

The 69th IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will take place on May 21, Saturday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) be played?

The match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) begin?

The match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match?

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match?

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Possible XIs

Mumbai Indians Predicted Line-up: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Daniel Sams, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Ramandeep Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande, Riley Meredith

Delhi Capitals Predicted Line-up: Sarfaraz Khan, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicketkeeper), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed

