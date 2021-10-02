MI vs DC Live Streaming, IPL 2021 Match 46: When and Where to Watch Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Streaming Online

Delhi Capitals will be looking to hit the ground running when they take on Mumbai Indians in Sharjah on the first of the double header on Saturday, October 2. The Indian Premier League 2021 Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals will commence at 3:30 pm.

Delhi have almost sealed their berth in the playoffs and a win here will seal their berth and this should act as a great motivation for Rishabh Pant and his side. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, did find some momentum with their win against the Punjab Kings and hence, would want to kick on in this tough clash against Delhi Capitals. For the Mumbai Indians, batting has been an issue that has kept coming back to haunt them and their star batter Suryakumar Yadav is going through a rough patch.

One of the biggest positives from their win against Punjab Kings was the form of Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya and if the two big-hitting all-rounders hit their stride, Mumbai can well be an unbeatable unit.

Ahead of today’s IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals; here is everything you need to know:

The match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals will be played on Saturday, October 2 at 03:30 pm IST.

Where will the match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals be played?

The match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Where to watch the IPL match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s IPL match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match?

The live stream of today’s IPL match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals is available on Disney + Hotstar.

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Probable Line-up:

Mumbai Indians Predicted Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

Delhi Capitals Predicted Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan

