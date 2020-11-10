MI vs DC IPL Final Match Day Live Updates: Mumbai Eye Fifth Title, Delhi First

MI vs DC Final Live Updates IPL 2020:There are a couple of issues that DC needs to adress. One among them is: Who is going to open with Shikhar Dhawan? Will Shaw gets another look in OR Marcus Stoinis continue to be DC's pick for opening slot? Last time Stoinis got a chance in the eliminator against SRH and he shone with 38 off 27 balls.

PREVIEW: DC will need to spring a surprise or two and take a few gambles and calculated risks if they are to upset (yes, it will be an upset!) MI in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Dubai on the 10th of November. Everything is in MI's favour - they have the more balanced team, more superstars, form, momentum, the better record in knockouts and playoffs and a big psychological advantage having beaten DC three times in the group stages - including two thrashing wins in Dubai! MI has been, by far, the best team in the tournament. They topped the group stage and then beat DC in the Qualifier 1 to make it to their 6th IPL final. The four-time champions have the most balanced side in the competition with most of their top guns firing on all cylinders. Ishan Kishan has exceeded expectations this season and is MI's joint-highest run-scorer of IPL 2020. He has aggregated 483 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of 144.17 including 4 fifties - he has been flexible batting at number 4 and as an opener and has scored big at a fast rate.

Quinton de Kock continues to score heavily for MI as an opener while Suryakumar Yadav has been their Mr Dependable at number 3. The striking statistic for MI is that not only have these three batsmen scored in excess of 400 runs but done so at a rate of above 140 (de Kock has a strike rate of 139.59). MI's depth in their batting and the two trump cards in the middle order - Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard - makes them a very dangerous batting unit against any opposition. The two P's - Pollard and Pandya have a strike rate of 190.44 and 182.89 in IPL 2020 - no one has scored faster than them in the tournament. They have already played a few match-winning knocks showcasing their destructive prowess in the competition. The only weak link for MI in the batting is their skipper, Rohit Sharma. Rohit has scored just 264 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 126.31 and has a high failure rate in the tournament - he has as many as 6 under-10 scores this season. MI have the most potent bowling unit in IPL 2020. Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult have been outstanding with the new ball and have picked a combined 49 wickets in the tournament at a bowling average of 16.39 and stunning strike rate of 13.39! While Bumrah has accounted for 27 wickets in 14 matches, Boult has picked 22 wickets in the same number of matches. Combined, the Bumrah-Boult pair has taken 4 or more wickets in a match on 7 occasions in the tournament - MI has won all these 7 encounters! The relentless pressure from both ends with the variety and craft they bring with their contrasting styles has wreaked havoc on the opposition batsmen in the tournament. In as many as 11 matches, the pair have struck within the powerplay giving MI early momentum in the match. The young leg break bowler, Rahul Chahar, has been very impressive too and has accounted for 15 wickets at an economy rate of 8.16 in the tournament.