MI vs DC Probable XIs, IPL 2021: Will Prithvi Shaw Return For Clash Against Mumbai Indians?

The slowness of the surface in Sharjah has proven to be a bowler’s delight in the ongoing IPL 2021. The batters are finding it difficult to play strokes freely and the spinners have been calling the shots, resulting in low-scoring thrillers unlike Dubai and Abu Dhabi where runs have been scored relatively easily. So when Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians meet in the first clash of Saturday’s IPL double-header, the slow track will be at the top of their mind, and hence the teams will calibrate their strategies and playing XIs accordingly.

MI have finally won their first match of UAE leg and thus ending a run of three consecutive defeats. The win against struggling Punjab Kings has kept their chances of a top-four finish alive and kicking. They will carry that confidence in the crucial match. However, this is their first match in Sharjah this season and hence, it will be interesting how they react.

They don’t need to make any major change to their eleven though. Dropping Ishan Kishan and bringing back Saurabh Tiwary into the mix worked for them against PBKS and hence the lefty should keep his place. Nathan Coulter-Nile was impressive too and his batting abilities mean he should also be part of their plan.

Their biggest concern though is the form of Suryakumar Yadav who has managed a total of 16 runs across four innings. He otherwise is probably their most consistent performer with the bat. It is unlikely that he will be pushed to the bench considering what he brings to the table but he has to start contributing now.

MI Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

On the other hand, DC lost their first match after IPL 2021 resumed against Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah. They were forced to make one change to their eleven for the game as injured opener Prithvi Shaw was replaced by Steve Smith.

Captain Rishabh Pant has said Shaw will be fit by 80 per cent for the MI clash but would they want to risk him so early considering it’s not a do-or-die clash? Marcus Stoinis, who has a hamstring issue, is also not fully fit and is expected to be on the bench for MI clash.

Will Amit Mishra get a game? If yes, who will he replace? Axar Patel fills in the allrounder slot and has been decent so he is immovable. Their frontline attack has been is pretty set and been doing the job. Will they sacrifice a batting option in Lalit Yadav for more variety in the attack?

DC Probable XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav/Amit Mishra, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan

