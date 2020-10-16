MI vs KKR Dream11 Predictions, IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

MI vs KKR Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / MI vs KKR Dream11 Best Picks / MI vs KKR Dream11 Captain / MI vs KKR Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Defending Champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their next game of IPL 2020 on October 16.

This will be second match of IPL 2020 between Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians and Dinesh Karthik headed Kolkata Knight Riders and 27th encounter between the two sides.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Having trounced KKR in their previous match, MI will look to maintain their good form. The team is currently well balanced and its composition stable with most of their players living up to the expectations. With a win over KKR on Thursday, MI will be looking to overtake Delhi Capitals and occupy the top spot in the points table.

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

Dinesh Karthik’s KKR will be looking for a win after their emphatic loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore. KKR has been straddling in and out of form lately as their on paper strong batting lineup has not played to its potential. With another change KKR added To Banton instead of Sunil Narine, it gives them another opener and give Rahul Tripathi some much needed company. In the bowling department with Pat Cummins struggling and Sunil Narine’s absence may add pressure on youngsters Prasidh Krishna, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Varun Chakravarthy. Kuldeep Yadav’s inclusion may add some strength to their bowling lineup.

The match will be played at 7:30 pm IST at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

MI vs KKR IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Streaming

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels and online live stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

MI vs KKR IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

MI vs KKR IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Match Details

October 16 – 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

IPL 2020 MI vs KKR Dream11 team for Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders

IPL 2020 MI vs KKR Dream11 team for Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders captain: Rohit Sharma

IPL 2020 MI vs KKR Dream11 team for Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders vice-captain: Shubham Gill

IPL 2020 MI vs KKR Dream11 team for Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

IPL 2020 MI vs KKR Dream11 team for Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders batsmen: Tom Banton, Suryakumar Yadav, Shubham Gill, Rohit Sharma, Nitish Rana

IPL 2020 MI vs KKR Dream11 team for Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounders: Andre Russell

IPL 2020 MI vs KKR Dream11 team for Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers: Varun Chakravarthy, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah

MI vs KKR IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians playing 11 against Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult

MI vs KKR IPL 2020, Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11 against Mumbai Indians: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Tom Banton or Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna and Pat Cummins