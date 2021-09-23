MI vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s IPL 2021 Match 34 between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders: Mumbai Indians will be crossing swords with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their second match of the second phase of IPL 2021 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The match between the two sides will be played on Thursday, September 23 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The defending champions were denied an ideal start in the second phase of the T20 tournament as they succumbed to a 20-run loss against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Mumbai ruled the game for the major portion but an excellent bowling effort by the Super Kings dampened MI’s spirits. The franchise is sitting at fourth place in the points table with four victors and as many losses.

Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, had a blistering start to their campaign in the UAE as they defeated the favorites Royal Challengers Bangalore by nine wickets. The team is currently sixth in the standings with three victories and five losses.

Ahead of the match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders; here is everything you need to know:

MI vs KKR Telecast

Star Sports Networks holds the broadcasting rights for IPL 2021 in India.

MI vs KKR Live Streaming

IPL 2021 matches will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

MI vs KKR Match Details

The MI vs KKR match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, September 23, at 07:30 PM IST.

MI vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Andre Russell

Vice-Captain: Kieron Pollard

Suggested Playing XI for KAH vs SBC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicket-keeper: Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan

Batsmen: Venkatesh Iyer, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav

All-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Lockie Ferguson

MI vs KKR Probable XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson

