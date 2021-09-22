MI vs KKR Head to Head Record in IPL/IPL 2021: Most Runs, Key stats

Mumbai Indians (MI) square off against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 34th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Thursday. The match between Mumbai and Kolkata will be an evening affair and it will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Mumbai are heading into this game on the back of a 20-run loss to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their previous game and they will look to go back to winning ways. On the other hand, Kolkata registered a thumping nine-wicket victory over Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their last match.

Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma leads his team’s batting chart in IPL 2021 with 250 runs from seven games. However, he missed Mumbai’s previous match against Chennai and his participation in this game is yet to be confirmed.

Nitish Rana is Kolkata’s leading run-scorer in the 14the edition of IPL. He has amassed 201 runs in 8 games for two-times champions.

MI vs KKR head to head:

Mumbai and Kolkata have faced each other on 28 occasions in the 14 seasons of the Indian Premier League with MI taking 22 games while KKR have managed to win just six games.

MI vs KKR Previous fight

The last two teams met in the first leg of IPL, Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by ten runs.

MI vs KKR telecast and live-streaming

The 34th IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders will be broadcasted on Star Sports Networks - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, and Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD. The live-streaming of the MI vs KKR match is available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV platforms.

MI vs KKR Probable XIs:

Mumbai Indians Predicted Playing XI: Rohit Sharma/Anmolpreet Singh, Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya/Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Adam Milne, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson and Varun Chakravarthy

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here