MI vs KKR, IPL 2020 Match 32 Predicted XIs: Playing XI for Indian Premier League 2020 Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Mumbai’s team is currently well balanced with both their batsmen and bowlers living up to the expectations. Rohit Sharma, the skipper of Mumbai Indians, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya have delivered with the bat.

MI vs KKR, IPL 2020 Match 32, Predicted XIs: Mumbai Indians will try to continue their winning run as they have emerged victorious in their last four games. Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, will be giving their best to move up on the point table.

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020 Match 32, Predicted XIs: Defending Champions Mumbai Indians are going head to head with Kolkata Knight Riders in their next game of IPL 2020 on October 16.

The MI vs KKR game will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

On the other hand, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and Rahul Chahar also give a hard time to batsmen of opposite teams.

Kolkata, under the leadership of Dinesh Karthik, have not had quite a smooth sailing. Their players have shown less consistency as compared to those of Mumbai.

Their batting is mainly dependent on Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana. Apart from these two, other batsmen have only performed in one or two games. The performance of their bowlers like Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy has been impressive to an extent so far in this season.

Mumbai Indians are positioned at the second place on the points table with 10 points.

They have won five of the seven matches they have played in IPL 2020.

Kolkata are placed at the fourth spot in the standings with eight points. They have emerged victorious in four of the seven fixtures they have played so far in this season.

This will be the second time Mumbai and Kolkata will be taking on each other. MI defeated KKR in their first clash of the season by 49 runs.

Mumbai Indians Probable Playing XI: Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult

Kolkata Knight Riders Probable Playing XI: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Tom Banton or Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna and Pat Cummins