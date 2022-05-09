MI vs KKR Live Score IPL 2022 Updates: Struggling Kolkata Knight Riders in Desperate Search of Win Against Mumbai Indians to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

Read more

They lost their last match against Lucknow Super Giants by a massive margin of 75 runs.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians are already out of the playoffs race and they just want to end their tournament on a high and try to move up on the points table. They won their last two games against in-form Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals. Mumbai Indians have finally found the right balance and combination but still, their big area of concern is the underwhelming form of Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah. Rohit, however, scored 43 runs against Gujarat but Bumrah is struggling to take wickets this season.

When will the IPL 2022 match Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) start?

The 56th IPL 2022 match will be played at 07:30 pm IST on May 09, Monday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) be played?

The match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) begin?

The match will begin at 07:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match?

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match?

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Mumbai Indians probable playing XI against Kolkata Knight Riders: Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams

Kolkata Knight Riders probable playing XI against Mumbai Indians: Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Baba Indrajith (wk), Aaron Finch, Anukul Roy, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Shivam Mavi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana

