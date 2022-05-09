MI vs KKR Live Score IPL 2022 Updates: Struggling Kolkata Knight Riders in Desperate Search of Win Against Mumbai Indians to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

Live now
Live Score MI vs KKR IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League match from Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. KKR are on the verge of getting eliminated from the playoff contention as now they have to win all of their remaining matches with big margins and also depend on the results of the other teams to keep the playoff hopes alive. Read More
“Verma and Brevis are like investments for the Mumbai Indians. The team has invested correctly in these young talents and will reap the benefits for many years,” Harbhajan said on Star Sports.
“I have no clue how many openers this team has changed. I would suggest that KKR must press the reset button and go back to where they started from. Let Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer open the innings again,” Chopra said on his YouTube Channel.
The last time when Kolkata Knight Riders faced Mumbai Indians, Pat Cummins slammed the joint-fastest 14-ball half-century to help his team register a convincing 5-wicket win with 24 balls to spare.
Partly cloudy weather conditions are expected on Monday during the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders fixture. The temperature will be around 33 degrees celsius. The humidity and wind speed are expected to be around 69 percent and 24 km/h. The MI vs KKR match is unlikely to get interrupted due to rain as precipitation chances are just ten percent.
MI captain Rohit is also approaching a milestone as he is 88 runs away from completing 5000 runs for the franchise in the IPL, and he can very well reach the mark on Monday.
On the other hand, Mumbai Indians are already out of the playoffs race and they just want to end their tournament on a high and try to move up on the points table. They won their last two games against in-form Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals. Mumbai Indians have finally found the right balance and combination but still, their big area of concern is the underwhelming form of Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah. Rohit, however, scored 43 runs against Gujarat but Bumrah is struggling to take wickets this season.
When will the IPL 2022 match Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) start?
The 56th IPL 2022 match will be played at 07:30 pm IST on May 09, Monday.
Where will the IPL 2022 match Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) be played?
The match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.
What time will the IPL 2022 match Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) begin?
The match will begin at 07:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match?
Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match?
Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
Mumbai Indians probable playing XI against Kolkata Knight Riders: Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams
Kolkata Knight Riders probable playing XI against Mumbai Indians: Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Baba Indrajith (wk), Aaron Finch, Anukul Roy, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Shivam Mavi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana
