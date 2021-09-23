MI vs KKR Live Streaming, IPL 2021 Match 34: When and Where to Watch Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Streaming Online

The 34th match of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League will see the defending champions Mumbai Indians playing against Kolkata Knight Riders. The MI vs KKR will be held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 23, Thursday.

The fixture is likely to be an entertaining affair as both Mumbai and Kolkata will be looking to secure a victory to ensure a top-four finish. Coming into the Thursday game, the Knight Riders will have momentum on their side. The franchise won a one-sided affair against Royal Challengers Bangalore by nine wickets.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, had a contrasting start to their campaign in the UAE as they handed an easy victory to Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs. Mumbai will be hoping to return back to the winning ways at the earliest as the competition is slowly heading towards its business days.

Ahead of today’s IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders; here is everything you need to know:

When will the IPL match Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders start?

The match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders will be played on Thursday, September 23 at 07:30 pm IST.

Where will the match Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders be played?

The match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Where to watch the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders?

The Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match?

Fans can enjoy the live streaming of the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match on Disney + Hotstar.

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Probable Line-up:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here