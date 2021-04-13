- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
MI vs KKR MyTeam11 Fantasy Predictions - IPL 2021 Match 5, April 13, 2021
The upcoming head-to-head with Mumbai Indians looking to secure their first victory while Kolkata Knight Riders will be looking to keep their streak going
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 13, 2021, 4:06 PM IST
It will be a contest between Mumbai and Kolkata from the Indian T20 League that will enlighten the Tuesday evening of cricket lovers. While Mumbai would be looking to get their first match out of the system in which they faced a defeat against Bangalore that was decided on the last ball, Kolkata would look to carry forward the momentum after a winning start over Hyderabad on Sunday. The Rohit Sharma-led side have almost made it a happy habit of getting better with every game going into the tournament and they would view the first match as a preparation for the matches to come as they look to come out with better intensity on the park on Tuesday.
For Kolkata though, it would be a matter of getting their ideal combinations right as early as possible and giving them a long rope. On a neutral venue, it would be interesting to see how the two go about their business.
Match Details
Date: 13 April 2021
Time: 7:30 pm (IST)
Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Live Ball-by-ball-Commentary: SportsTiger App
Weather Report:
Temperature : 34C
Rain Probability : 0%
Humidity : 44%
Pitch Report:
Batting Pitch: 60%
Bowling Pitch: 40%
Pace Bowling: 60%
Spin Bowling: 40%
Analysis:
The biggest concern for Mumbai would be that their power hitters lower down the order failed to get used to the nature of the Chennai wicket and hence could not get those extra runs that they are so used to getting. The shots which Krunal Pandya or Kieron Pollard got out to in the tournament opener against Bangalore could have easily sailed over the fence at a Wankhede wicket. However, they would all look to improve and produce a good show in the second game and get a couple of points on the table.
For Kolkata, Dinesh Karthik bailed them out in the death overs after a great start by the top order. The likes of Eoin Morgan and Andre Russell failed yet again and would love to get their form early in the competition.
Here are the probable Playing XI:
Mumbai:
Rohit Sharma (c), Chris Lynn, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar/Piyush Chawla, Marco Jansen, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
Kolkata:
Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh/Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy
Best 14
Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan, Dinesh Karthik
Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill
All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya
Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Varun Chakravarthy, Marco Jansen
