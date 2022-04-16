MI vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's IPL 2022 MI vs LSG match, April 16, Brabourne Stadium, 3:30 PM IST

MI vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s IPL 2022 match 26 between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants: Mumbai Indians will be searching for their first win this IPL season when they play against Lucknow Super Giants at the Brabourne Stadium on Saturday. The five-time champions are in deep trouble this season as they have lost five consecutive matches.

Since Mumbai Indians are the only team that is yet to open its account, it is at rock bottom in the standings. Mumbai showed a lot of courage in its last game against Punjab Kings. Rohit Sharma’s team got a wonderful start while chasing 199 runs as Dewald Brevis hammered a 25-ball 45. But two of their main batters Tilak Verma and Kieron Pollard lost their wickets due to runouts. The terrible mixups proved costly for the team as they fell short of 12 runs.

Coming to Lucknow Super Giants, they are enjoying a fine run in their debut season. KL Rahul’s side has won three games while losing two matches. They are fifth in the points table with six points to their name. Lucknow will look towards making a comeback to the winning ways after losing their last game to Rajasthan Royals by three runs.

Ahead of the match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants, here is everything you need to know:

MI vs LSG Telecast

Star Sports Network will broadcast the Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants fixture in India.

MI vs LSG Live Streaming

The match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

MI vs LSG Match Details

The MI vs LSG match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, April 16, at 3:30 PM IST.

MI vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Quinton de Kock

Vice-Captain: Dewald Brevis

Suggested Playing XI for MI vs LSG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock

Batsmen: Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Kieron Pollard

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

MI vs LSG Probable XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Jaydev Unadkat, Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Fabien Allen, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard

Lucknow Super Giants: Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmantha Chameera, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni

