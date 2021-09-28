MI vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction For Today's IPL 2021, Match 42: Check Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, September 28, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, 7:30 PM IST

MI vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s IPL 2021 Match 42 between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings: In the 42nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Tuesday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi. The match between Mumbai and Punjab will be played in the evening and it will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Defending champions MI are on a slippery slope after a hat-trick of losses in the second phase of IPL 2021. The Mumbai franchise are under the threat of missing the IPL 2021 play-off berth unless they pull off something extraordinary in the remaining league matches. With four wins in ten games they have eight points and need to improve their standings before time runs out.

Punjab Kings on the other hand, are sitting at fifth position in the IPL 2021 standings. They too have eight points from 10 matches. The Mohali-based franchise also needs to improve its NRR and win the remaining games to stand a chance to qualify for IPL 2021 playoffs.

Furthermore, it’s a must-win game for both sides and it will be interesting to watch who comes out on top at the end.

MI vs PBKS Telecast

The match between Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings will be broadcast live on Star Sports Networks - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, and Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels in India.

MI vs PBKS Live Streaming

The match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV as well.

MI vs PBKS Match Details

The MI vs PBKS match of the IPL 2021 will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, September 28, at 07:30 PM IST.

MI vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: KL Rahul

Vice-captain: Quinton de Kock

Suggested Playing XI for MI vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran

All-rounders: Deepak Hooda

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar

MI vs PBKS Probable XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (C, WK), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh

