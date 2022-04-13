MI vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction: Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's IPL 2022 MI vs PBKS match, April 13, MCA Stadium, 7:30 pm IST

MI vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s IPL 2022 match 23 between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings: A mouth-watering contest awaits cricket fans as five-time champions Mumbai Indians will have a go at Punjab Kings in an IPL game on Wednesday. Mumbai Indians have been struggling in the league this season right from their first match against Delhi Capitals.

Rohit Sharma’s side is yet to open its account in the points table as they have lost all four league games. After losing their first game to Delhi Capitals, Mumbai registered three losses against Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. During the auction, the team failed to pick up a decent seam bowler for this season. Apart from Jasprit Bumrah, all the bowlers are failing in getting their line and length correct.

Coming to Punjab Kings, they are seventh in the points table with two victories and as many losses. After losing their most recent encounter to Gujarat Titans by six wickets, Punjab will hope to make a comeback to the winning ways. It was a poor bowling performance by the team as they failed to defend 190 runs.

Ahead of the match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings; here is everything you need to know:

MI vs PBKS Telecast

Star Sports Network will broadcast the Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings fixture in India.

MI vs PBKS Live Streaming

The match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

MI vs PBKS Match Details

The MI vs PBKS match will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Wednesday, April 13, at 7:30 pm IST.

MI vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Suryakumar Yadav

Vice-Captain: Liam Livingstone

Suggested Playing XI for MI vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Shikhar Dhawan

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone, Kieron Pollard

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Murugan Ashwin

MI vs PBKS Probable XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Basil Thampi, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Ramandeep Singh

Punjab Kings: Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa

