MI vs PBKS Head to Head Record, IPL 2021: All You Need to Know

Mumbai Indians (MI) will square off against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 42nd match of the ongoing IPL 2021 on Tuesday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The contest will get underway from 7:30 pm (IST).

Both Punjab and Mumbai are enduring a poor run in the 14th season of the league and are currently place in the bottom half of the IPL points table. Both have played ten games so far and have lost six of them.

Punjab enter the game having beaten Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by five runs. On the other hand, Mumbai lost their previous fixture to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 54 runs.

MI and PBKS top scorer in IPL 2021

Rohit Sharma is the highest run-getter for MI so far this reason. The MI opener has scored 326 runs in nine games at an average of 36.22.

KL Rahul leads Punjab Kings’ batting chart. He is also the third-highest run-scorer of the season with 401 runs from nine matches.

MI vs PBKS head to head

Mumbai have face Punjab on 27 occasions in the cash-rich league so far. Out of 27, PBKS have won 13 games while Mumbai emerged victorious on 14 occasions.

MI vs PBKS Previous game

The last time Mumbai faced Punjab, PBKS defeated MI by nine wickets in Chennai.

Last five results:

#Punjab Kings won by nine wickets

#Punjab Kings won in the Super Over

#Mumbai Indians won by 48 runs

#Mumbai Indians won by three wickets

#Punjab Kings won by eight wickets

MI vs PBKS telecast and live-streaming

The 41st match of IPL between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings will be broadcast on Star Sports Networks - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, and Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD. The live-streaming of the MI vs PBKS match is available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV platforms.

MI vs PBKS Probable XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (C & WK), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh

