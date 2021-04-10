T20 CARNIVAL

MI vs RCB Highlights, IPL 2021, Match 1: RCB Hold Nerve to Win Thriller

Mumbai vs Bangalore (t20)

CONCLUDED

MUM vs BLR Cricket Scorecard (t20)

Match 1 t20, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 09 April, 2021

Mumbai

159/9

(20.0) RR 7.95

Mumbai Rohit Sharma (C)
Bangalore beat Mumbai by 2 wickets
Bangalore Virat Kohli (C)

Bangalore

160/8

(20.0) RR 8

Highlights

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
23:25 (IST)

MI vs RCB live score, RCB 160-8 in 20 overs chasing 160. 1 to win off 1 and Harshal Patel hits the winning run, works a full one to short fine leg. A terrific match. Harshal Patel deservedly finishing it off. He became the first bowler in IPL history to pick a 5 wicket haul against MI earlier. And who can forget AB de Villiers' knock?

23:19 (IST)

MI vs RCB live score, RCB 158-8 in 19.4 overs chasing 160. AB de Villiers run out with RCB needed 2 off 2. Is there a twist here?

23:15 (IST)

MI vs RCB live score, RCB 153-7 in 19 overs chasing 160. 7 needed off 6 balls. 12 runs from Bumrah's over. AB de Villiers simply too good for Bumrah. Kyle Jamieson was run out there but that shouldn't matter much because ABD still there.

23:07 (IST)

MI vs RCB live score, RCB 141-6 in 18 overs chasing 160. 15 runs from Trent Boult's over, AB de Villiers on song. Just 19 needed off the last 12. Can Jasprit Bumrah stop the ABD juggernaut?

23:00 (IST)

MI vs RCB live score, RCB 122-6 in 16.3 overs chasing 160. WICKET - Christian c Rahul Chahar b Bumrah. Short ball cut straight to point. Unfortunate dismissal that. All up to ABD now.

22:53 (IST)

MI vs RCB live score, RCB 121-5 in 16 overs chasing 160. 16 runs from Rahul Chahar's last over as AB de Villiers takes the attack to the leggie. ABD vs Bumrah will decide the winner, likely.

22:48 (IST)

MI vs RCB live score, RCB 106-5 in 15 overs chasing 160. WICKET - Shahbaz Ahmed c Krunal Pandya b Marco Jansen. Pulled straight to deep square leg. Double wicket over from Jansen has turned the match.

22:44 (IST)

MI vs RCB live score, RCB 103-4 in 14.1 overs chasing 160. WICKET - Glenn Maxwell c Lynn b Jansen. Slower short ball, Maxwell pulls it to short fine leg. Good low catch there by Lynn. Huge wicket. Can ABD take them home?

22:41 (IST)

MI vs RCB live score, RCB 103-3 in 14 overs chasing 160. Just four runs from Rahul Chahar's third over, a good comeback from him. RCB on track though.

22:35 (IST)

MI vs RCB live score, RCB 98-3 in 12.2 overs chasing 160. WICKET - Virat Kohli lbw 33 (29). Bumrah gets Kohli for the fourth time. Walks across and misses it, plumb in front. He doesn't review it.

22:31 (IST)

MI vs RCB live score, RCB 95-2 in 11 overs chasing 160. Rahul Chahar continues to be expensive. Maxwell with a switch hit six! Chahar also unlucky not to get Kohli, a mishit fell in no man's land.

22:27 (IST)

MI vs RCB live score, RCB 84-2 in 11 overs chasing 160. Glenn Maxwell didn't hit a single six in IPL 2020, but has sent one outside the stadium now. Krunal Pandya the bowler, who completes a good spell. RCB on track for a win.

22:23 (IST)

MI vs RCB live score, RCB 75-2 in 10 overs chasing 160. Marco Jansen into the attack again, concedes 6 in his second over. MI searching for wickets.

22:15 (IST)

MI vs RCB live score, RCB 69-2 in 9 overs chasing 160. Glenn Maxwell is already making a difference to RCB. He's giving them some momentum with the timely boundaries. Krunal in the middle of a good spell though.

22:12 (IST)

MI vs RCB live score, RCB 63-2 in 8 overs chasing 160. Rahul Chahar starts with a 13-run over. Glenn Maxwell with a couple of boundaries. Poor from the legspinner.

22:08 (IST)

MI vs RCB live score, RCB 50-2 in 7 overs chasing 160. MISSED RUN OUT CHANCE: Kohli lucky. Taps to point and sets off, Maxwell not interested. Hardik Pandya's throw wasn't great and Kohli gets back. Huge miss.

22:03 (IST)

MI vs RCB live score, RCB 46-2 in 5.5 overs chasing 160. WICKET - Rajat Patidar b Trent Boult. Patidar looked good briefly, even hitting Boult for a boundary, but is gone for 8 off 8. Looks to cut a knuckle ball and is bowled.

21:56 (IST)

MI vs RCB live score, RCB 36-1 in 4.2 overs chasing 160. WICKET - Washington Sundar c Lynn b Krunal Pandya 10 (16). Washington's struggle ends. Looks to slog, gets a top edge to short third man. Was looking to hit the ball too hard this inning.

21:54 (IST)

MI vs RCB live score, RCB 35-0 in 4 overs chasing 160. Marco Jansen into the attack, concedes 13 in his first over. Virat Kohli in the mood. Is he going to make this look easy?

21:49 (IST)

MI vs RCB live score, RCB 21-0 in 3 overs chasing 160. Virat Kohli smashes Trent Boult for a boundary in that over. Pressure on MI. They switch to debutant Marco Jansen now.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2021 season opener between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore in MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

PREVIEW 

Five time IPL champions, Mumbai Indians (MI) will clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the opening match of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Chennai later today. The encounter will boast of a number of superstars in both the teams and the captaincy battle – Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli – will add extra spice to the contest. MI are the two-time defending title holders while RCB are yet to lay their hands on the coveted trophy. MI have dominated RCB in the past having beaten them in as many as 17 of the 27 encounters between the two sides.

The match will witness a number of big hitters on both the sides locking horns with one another – the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kieron Pollard, AB de Villiers, Hardik Pandya and Glenn Maxwell – and is expected to be a high scoring affair unless the spinner-friendly wicket at Chepauk dominates the course of play.

The match assumes more significance as the Covid-19 pandemic rages again all over the country. The BCCI would hope for a smooth start which would set the precedence and give a major boost for the remainder of the tournament.

WHEN: 9th April, 7:30 PM IST

WHERE: Chennai, India

TELECAST: StarSports

LIVE STREAMING: Hotstar

MI Team News

James Neesham is likely to start in the XI while Jayant Yadav may just pip both Nathan Coulter-Nile and Piyush Chawla for the opening encounter.

Possible Playing XI: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Ishan Kishan, 3 Suryakumar Yadav, 4 Hardik Pandya, 5 Kieron Pollard, 6 James Neesham, 7 Krunal Pandya, 8 Jayant Yadav, 9 Rahul Chahar, 10 Trent Boult, 11 Jasprit Bumrah.

RCB Team News

Wicket-keeper batsman Mohammed Azharuddeen is likely to bat in the middle order. Daniel Christian and Kyle Jamieson are also expected to feature in the XI.

Possible Playing XI: 1 Virat Kohli, 2 Devdutt Padikkal, 3 AB de Villiers, 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 Mohammed Azharuddeen, 6 Daniel Christian, 7 Washington Sundar, 8 Kyle Jamieson, 9 Navdeep Saini, 10 Mohammed Siraj, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal.

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

MI lead the head to head 3-2 in the last five matches

To watch out for

Glenn Maxwell had a terrible IPL 2020 with Punjab Kings where he had a poor strike rate of barely 102. He would be raring to go and prove his critics wrong as he makes his debut for RCB. Maxwell has a strike rate of around 152 in all T20 cricket.

Quotes:

MI: I have played with Piyush since U-19 days. And I know, he is a very attacking bowler, which is something that we wanted in our spin bowling department: MI Captain, Rohit Sharma on their new recruit Piyush Chawla

RCB: Really looking forward to Virat opening the batting with Devdutt. You know, left-right combination, different types of players and obviously we know Virat’s record after he gets through the powerplay, he’s phenomenal – Mike Hesson, Director of Operations for RCB.

