MI vs RCB Highlights, IPL 2021, Match 1: RCB Hold Nerve to Win Thriller

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (MI vs RCB): MI vs RCB live score, RCB 160-8 in 20 overs chasing 160. 1 to win off 1 and Harshal Patel hits the winning run, works a full one to short fine leg. A terrific match. Harshal Patel deservedly finishing it off. He became the first bowler in IPL history to pick a 5 wicket haul against MI earlier. And who can forget AB de Villiers’ knock?

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2021 season opener between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore in MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

PREVIEW

Five time IPL champions, Mumbai Indians (MI) will clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the opening match of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Chennai later today. The encounter will boast of a number of superstars in both the teams and the captaincy battle – Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli – will add extra spice to the contest. MI are the two-time defending title holders while RCB are yet to lay their hands on the coveted trophy. MI have dominated RCB in the past having beaten them in as many as 17 of the 27 encounters between the two sides.

The match will witness a number of big hitters on both the sides locking horns with one another – the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kieron Pollard, AB de Villiers, Hardik Pandya and Glenn Maxwell – and is expected to be a high scoring affair unless the spinner-friendly wicket at Chepauk dominates the course of play.

The match assumes more significance as the Covid-19 pandemic rages again all over the country. The BCCI would hope for a smooth start which would set the precedence and give a major boost for the remainder of the tournament.

WHEN: 9th April, 7:30 PM IST

WHERE: Chennai, India

TELECAST: StarSports

LIVE STREAMING: Hotstar

MI Team News

James Neesham is likely to start in the XI while Jayant Yadav may just pip both Nathan Coulter-Nile and Piyush Chawla for the opening encounter.

Possible Playing XI: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Ishan Kishan, 3 Suryakumar Yadav, 4 Hardik Pandya, 5 Kieron Pollard, 6 James Neesham, 7 Krunal Pandya, 8 Jayant Yadav, 9 Rahul Chahar, 10 Trent Boult, 11 Jasprit Bumrah.

RCB Team News

Wicket-keeper batsman Mohammed Azharuddeen is likely to bat in the middle order. Daniel Christian and Kyle Jamieson are also expected to feature in the XI.

Possible Playing XI: 1 Virat Kohli, 2 Devdutt Padikkal, 3 AB de Villiers, 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 Mohammed Azharuddeen, 6 Daniel Christian, 7 Washington Sundar, 8 Kyle Jamieson, 9 Navdeep Saini, 10 Mohammed Siraj, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal.

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

MI lead the head to head 3-2 in the last five matches

To watch out for

Glenn Maxwell had a terrible IPL 2020 with Punjab Kings where he had a poor strike rate of barely 102. He would be raring to go and prove his critics wrong as he makes his debut for RCB. Maxwell has a strike rate of around 152 in all T20 cricket.

Quotes:

MI: I have played with Piyush since U-19 days. And I know, he is a very attacking bowler, which is something that we wanted in our spin bowling department: MI Captain, Rohit Sharma on their new recruit Piyush Chawla

RCB: Really looking forward to Virat opening the batting with Devdutt. You know, left-right combination, different types of players and obviously we know Virat’s record after he gets through the powerplay, he’s phenomenal – Mike Hesson, Director of Operations for RCB.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here