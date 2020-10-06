- Match 19 - 5 Oct, MonMatch Ended196/4(20.0) RR 9.8
MI vs RR Dream11 Predictions, IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
MI vs RR Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / MI vs RR Dream11 Best Picks / MI vs RR Dream11 Captain / MI vs RR Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 6, 2020, 8:28 AM IST
Rajasthan Royals will go up against table toppers Mumbai Indians in the Match 20 of the ongoing IPL 2020 on Tuesday.
RR have not been able to keep up their performance after the first two wins in this season and will have to dig deep to bounce back. They have slipped to the fifth position in the points table. A win here would level them with MI, which has won 3 out of 5 matches. But it will be a tall order, given the form MI are in, especially on the batting front.
Rohit Sharma has been leading his team from the front and is well supported by his peers. Rajasthan will need something special here.
MI vs RR IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Live Streaming
All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels and online live stream on Disney+ Hotstar
MI vs RR IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals:
MI vs RR IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals: Match Details
October 6 – 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
IPL 2020 MI vs RR Dream11 team for Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals
IPL 2020 MI vs RR Dream11 team for Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals captain: Rohit Sharma
IPL 2020 MI vs RR Dream11 team for Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals vice-captain: Jos Buttler
IPL 2020 MI vs RR Dream11 team for Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock
IPL 2020 MI vs RR Dream11 team for Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Steve Smith, Sanju Samson
IPL 2020 MI vs RR Dream11 team for Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals all-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Jofra Archer, Rahul Tewatia
IPL 2020 MI vs RR Dream11 team for Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Tom Curran
MI vs RR IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians playing 11 against Rajasthan Royals: Quinton de Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah
MI vs RR IPL 2020, Rajasthan Royals playing 11 against Mumbai Indians: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Steve Smith, Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa (WK), Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Rajpoot, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer
