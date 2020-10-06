MI vs RR Dream11 Predictions, IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

MI vs RR Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / MI vs RR Dream11 Best Picks / MI vs RR Dream11 Captain / MI vs RR Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Rajasthan Royals will go up against table toppers Mumbai Indians in the Match 20 of the ongoing IPL 2020 on Tuesday.

RR have not been able to keep up their performance after the first two wins in this season and will have to dig deep to bounce back. They have slipped to the fifth position in the points table. A win here would level them with MI, which has won 3 out of 5 matches. But it will be a tall order, given the form MI are in, especially on the batting front.

Rohit Sharma has been leading his team from the front and is well supported by his peers. Rajasthan will need something special here.

MI vs RR IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Live Streaming

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels and online live stream on Disney+ Hotstar

MI vs RR IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals:

MI vs RR IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals: Match Details

October 6 – 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

IPL 2020 MI vs RR Dream11 team for Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2020 MI vs RR Dream11 team for Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals captain: Rohit Sharma

IPL 2020 MI vs RR Dream11 team for Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals vice-captain: Jos Buttler

IPL 2020 MI vs RR Dream11 team for Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

IPL 2020 MI vs RR Dream11 team for Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Steve Smith, Sanju Samson

IPL 2020 MI vs RR Dream11 team for Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals all-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Jofra Archer, Rahul Tewatia

IPL 2020 MI vs RR Dream11 team for Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Tom Curran

MI vs RR IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians playing 11 against Rajasthan Royals: Quinton de Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah

MI vs RR IPL 2020, Rajasthan Royals playing 11 against Mumbai Indians: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Steve Smith, Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa (WK), Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Rajpoot, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer