MI vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for Indian Premier League match, April 29 03:30 pm IST
Check here MI vs RR Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for the Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals. Also, check the schedule of the Mumbai vs Rajasthan match.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: April 29, 2021, 7:41 AM IST
The defending champions Mumbai Indian will lock horns with Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals in the 24th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) at the Arun Jaitley stadium of Delhi on Thursday. Both Mumbai and Rajasthan are having a mixed season so far, with two victories from their opening five games.
While Mumbai are coming into the match after losing to KL Rahul’s Punjab Kings (PBKS) by nine wickets, Rajasthan defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their previous encounter. Mumbai are placed at the fourth spot in the IPL table with as many points from five games. Rajasthan are sitting at the seventh spot after suffering three losses in their opening five matches.
Ahead of the match between Mumbai and Rajasthan; here is everything you need to know:
MI vs RR Telecast
Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD
MI vs RR Live Streaming
The match between MI vs RR is available to be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar.
MI vs RR Match Details
The match will be played on Thursday, April 29 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The game will start at 03:30 pm (IST).
MI vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain:Jos Buttler
Vice-Captain: Quinton de Kock
Suggested Playing XI for MI vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Quinton de Kock
Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, David Miller, Yashasvi Jaiswal
All-rounders: Chris Morris, Krunal Pandya
Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, M Rehmann, Rahul Chahar, Chetean Sakariya
MI vs RR Probable XIs:
Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, David Miller, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia, Shreyas Gopal, Mustafizur Rahman and Chetan Sakariya
Recent Matches
-
HYD vs CHE, IPL, 2021, Match 2328 Apr, 2021 DelhiChennai beat Hyderabad by 7 wickets
-
BLR vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2227 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadBangalore beat Delhi by 1 run
-
PUN vs KOL, IPL, 2021, Match 2126 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadKolkata beat Punjab Kings by 5 wickets
-
DEL vs HYD, IPL, 2021, Match 2025 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi tied with Hyderabad (Delhi win Super Over by 2 wickets)
-
CHE vs BLR, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1925 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Bangalore by 69 runs
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
MI vs RR, IPL, 202129 Apr Thursday 15:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
DC vs KKR, IPL, 202129 Apr Thursday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
PBKS vs RCB, IPL, 202130 Apr Friday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
MI vs CSK, IPL, 202101 May Saturday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
RR vs SRH, IPL, 202102 May Sunday 15:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Complete Schedule