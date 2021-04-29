​MI vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for Indian Premier League match, April 29 03:30 pm IST

The defending champions Mumbai Indian will lock horns with Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals in the 24th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) at the Arun Jaitley stadium of Delhi on Thursday. Both Mumbai and Rajasthan are having a mixed season so far, with two victories from their opening five games.

While Mumbai are coming into the match after losing to KL Rahul’s Punjab Kings (PBKS) by nine wickets, Rajasthan defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their previous encounter. Mumbai are placed at the fourth spot in the IPL table with as many points from five games. Rajasthan are sitting at the seventh spot after suffering three losses in their opening five matches.

Ahead of the match between Mumbai and Rajasthan; here is everything you need to know:

MI vs RR Telecast

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD

MI vs RR Live Streaming

The match between MI vs RR is available to be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar.

MI vs RR Match Details

The match will be played on Thursday, April 29 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The game will start at 03:30 pm (IST).

MI vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain:Jos Buttler

Vice-Captain: Quinton de Kock

Suggested Playing XI for MI vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Quinton de Kock

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, David Miller, Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-rounders: Chris Morris, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, M Rehmann, Rahul Chahar, Chetean Sakariya

MI vs RR Probable XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, David Miller, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia, Shreyas Gopal, Mustafizur Rahman and Chetan Sakariya

