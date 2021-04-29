- Match 23 - 28 Apr, WedMatch Ended171/3(20.0) RR 8.55
MI vs RR IPL 2021 Match 24 at Arun Jaitley Stadium: Playing XI, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Head to Head, Toss, Squads For Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals
Check live score and match updates of MI vs RR IPL 2021 Match 24 on News18 Sports. Check Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Predicted Playing 11s Live IPL 2021 Streaming, IPL 2021 Live Score, Toss Timing, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report, Delhi Weather Forecast
- Trending Desk
- Updated: April 29, 2021, 7:35 AM IST
The 24th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will see the defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) cross swords with Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday.
Fourth-placed MI head into the match after suffering back-to-back losses, including the last outing which resulted in a nine-wicket defeat against Punjab Kings in Chennai. They will look to start the Delhi leg afresh. On the other hand, RR have lost thrice in the tournament so far and will seek to build on the six-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the previous match at Mumbai.
The IPL 2021 MI vs RR match is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM IST.
MI vs RR Weather Forecast
The temperature will hover between 32-34 degrees Celsius and skies are expected to be clear for the most part of the day in the national capital. There is 0 per cent chances of precipitation and humidity will be around 58 per cent.
MI vs RR 2021, IPL Live Streaming Details
All matches of the IPL 2021 series will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network. Cricket enthusiasts who want to watch the match online can live stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.
MI vs RR Pitch Report
The track at Delhi will see an even contest between the willow and the bowl. There will be some help on offer for both pacers and spinners, while the new ball swinging early on, the batsmen will enjoy it coming on to the bat. However, both sides will be wary of the dew factor in the second innings and the toss will be crucial as both teams will prefer to chase upon winning it.
MI vs RR Head-to-Head
Overall Head-to-Head: (25 matches – MI 12 | RR 12 | NR 1)
The two sides have met 25 times in the IPL, with both sides having equal number of victories (12) against each other, while 1 fixture was without any result.
Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)
RR won by 8 Wickets
MI won by 57 Runs
RR won by 5 wickets
RR won by 4 wickets
RR won by 7 wickets
MI vs RR Fantasy Tips
Captain: Quinton de Kock
Vice-captain: Rohit Sharma
Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock
Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, David Miller, Yashasvi Jaiswal,Suryakumar Yadav
All-rounders: Chris Morris, Krunal Pandya
Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar
MI vs RR Probable XIs
Mumbai: Quinton de Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
Rajasthan: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (C, WK), Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, David Miller, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia, Shreyas Gopal, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya
