MI vs RR Live Score, IPL 2021 Today's Match: All Eyes on Playing XI as Toss Approaches

MI vs RR IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score: Check live updates of Today's Match 24 IPL 2021 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals at Arun Jaitely Stadium, Delhi. Also follow live scorecard, ball by ball commentary of MI vs RR IPL 14

14:21 (IST)

Meanwhile, one of the problems for Mumbai this season has been their batting. Only Rohit Sharma has a few decent scores to his name. And also he is their highest run-getter this season with 201 in five matches. Next on the list is Suryakumar Yadav with 154 runs in as many matches. 

14:13 (IST)

Mumbai Indians seem to be struggling at the moment in the tournament as they have won only two matches from the five played so far. But despite that they are in the fourth spot in the points table. They face RR, who are in 7th spot. 

14:00 (IST)

Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from the mid-week double-header wherein Mumbai Indians will face Rajasthan Royals in the afternoon fixture in Delhi followed by the evening clash between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad.

MI vs RR Live Score, IPL 2021 Today's Match: All Eyes on Playing XI as Toss Approaches

MI vs RR Live Score And Updates, IPL 2021: Fourth placed Mumbai take on seventh placed Rajasthan. It will be a test of character for both teams, who have only won two matches in the tournament so far.

Mumbai Indians

The batting has let Mumbai Indians down so far in this edition. The team has not managed to reach 160 in any of their five matches this season. Skipper Rohit Sharma has been the most consistent batsman for MI in 2021 but has largely played the role of the anchor. Two big run-getters from last season have looked out of sorts this year. Ishan Kishan has just managed to score 73 runs in 5 innings while Mr Consistent Quinton de Kock has failed in three of the four innings he has batted in in the tournament.

Rajasthan Royals

It has been a similar story to last year for the Royals. They started with much promise but have lost their way thereafter. Like the Mumbai Indians, the batting has let the Royals down this season. Ben Stokes exited the tournament with a broken finger while Liam Livingstone opted out citing bio-bubble fatigue due to Covid-19. That added to the batting woes of the Royals.

Manan Vohra failed in all the 4 innings he batted before being dropped. Sanju Samson started the season with a bang with a stunning hundred but has seen his form decline thereafter. Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag have been inconsistent in the middle order. Jos Buttler scored 49 but has not done much else in the competition while David Miller has also failed in two of the four innings in the tournament.

