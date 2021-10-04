MI vs RR Predicted XIs: Rajasthan's Akash Singh Likely to Lose His Place, Mumbai May Continue With Jayant

Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians face each other in a crunch match to keep them in contention for a lone place left in the play-offs. Currently, Kolkata Knight Riders are leading the race courtesy their win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. Mumbai and Rajasthan both have two matches left to play in the IPL 2021 group stage and whichever team wins both the matches will have the chance to qualify for the play-offs if Kolkata Knight Riders lose their remaining match or if Rajasthan and Mumbai could finish this phase of the tournament with a better net run-rate than Kolkata if they end with the same number of points.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Tally | Orange Cap | Purple Cap

For Mumbai Indians to qualify for the next stage of IPL 2021 they would need their big guns to fire. The most successful team in IPL were aiming for a hat-trick of triumphs at the beginning of the season but their faltering batting line-up have let them down big time. They were fourth when the IPL was halted because of the covid-19 outbreak inside the IPL bio-bubble but currently they are second from the bottom.

ALSO READ | IPL 2021 Playoff Scenarios: MI, KKR, RR and PBKS Left to Fight for Last Playoff Spot

They will be up against Rajasthan Royals, who recently stunned Chennai Super Kings with a superlative batting performance from two Mumbai cricketers — Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube. It has been another Rajasthan Royals-esque season for the men in pink as they have lacked consistency throughout the tournament and it remains to be seen how the likes of Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur and the rest of the bowlers stop the heavy artillery firing expected from the Mumbai ranks. Similarly, Jasprit Bumrah, along with Trent Boult and Rahul Chahar, will have the job cut out against the opening pair of Jaiswal and Evin Lewis, who literally butchered the Chennai attack which didn’t have Deepak Chahar and Dwayne Bravo in their ranks.

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Probably XI

Rajasthan Royals Probable XI: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson,

Shivam Dube, Glenn Phillips, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror,

Mayank Markande Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

Mumbai Indians Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile,

Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here