MI vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Tuesday’s IPL 2022 match, May 17, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 pm IST

MI vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Tuesday’s IPL 2022 match 65 between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad have recently been in poor form in the IPL. A five-match winless streak was enough to drop them to the eighth spot in the IPL standings. The Kane Williamson-led side has two more matches to play in the 15th edition of IPL but two wins will not be enough for them to qualify for the playoff. Now, Hyderabad will take on Mumbai Indians on Tuesday (May 17) in IPL. The match is scheduled to be played at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

With 10 points from 12 matches, Hyderabad presently occupies the eighth spot in the IPL standings.

Mumbai on the other hand, have been absolutely poor throughout the tournament. The five-time champions are currently languishing at the bottom of the table with six points from 12 points. Mumbai come into the fixture after securing a five-wicket win against defending champions Chennai Super Kings in their last match.

Ahead of the match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad; here is everything you need to know:

MI vs SRH Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match.

MI vs SRH Live Streaming

The match between Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

MI vs SRH Match Details

The MI vs SRH match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai on Tuesday, May 17, at 7:30 pm IST.

MI vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ishan Kishan

Vice-Captain: Daniel Sams

Suggested Playing XI for MI vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, Ishan Kishan

Batsmen: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma

All-rounders: Daniel Sams, Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Jasprit Bumrah

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Possible Starting XI:

Mumbai Indians Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Tilak Varma, Tristan Stubbs, Ramandeep Singh, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted Starting Line-up: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (captain), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

