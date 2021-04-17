MI vs SRH Head-to-head: IPL 2021 Mumbai Indian vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match 9 Records

Mumbai Indians will play Sunrisers Hyderabad in the ninth match of the Indian Premier League this season on Saturday. The match will be played on April 17 and will start from 19.30IST, with the toss at 19.00 IST. The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will be the venue for the game and it will be played in a closed spacebecause of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Fans can watch the match on Star Sports Network and stream it on Disney+Hotstar.

Overall Head-to-Head: (16 matches – MI 8 | SRH 8)

MI and SRH have played each other 16 times in the IPL, with Mumbai Indians winning eight encounters and the Sunrisers Hyderabad winning the other eight. In last year’s IPL in the United Arab Emirates, MI and SRH both won one game each.

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

SRH beat MI by 10 wickets

MI beat SRH by 34 runs

MI beat SRH in Super Over

MI beat SRH by 40 runs

SRH beat MI by 31 runs

Second encounter in IPL 2020 (Sharjah):

Sunrisers Hyderabad smashed Mumbai by 10 wickets to win the game and seal their qualification for the playoffs in the UAE. Chasing 150 to win, SRH reached the target in 17.1 overs without losing a wicket to trounce Mumbai heavily.Captain David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha remained not out on 85 and 58, respectively, as SRH won the match without losing a wicket.

First encounter in IPL 2020 (Sharjah):

Mumbai won the first encounter between the two in the UAE with Quinton de Kock starring with the bat. The Protea scored 67 off 39 balls and later, Krunal Pandya slammed 20 off 4 balls as Mumbai Indians posted a mammoth score of 208/5 from their 20 overs.Chasing 209 to win, David Warner did score a 44-ball 60 but it wasn’t enough as once he was out in the 16th over, the inexperienced lower-middle order couldn’t do the job for the 2016 champions. Eventually, SRH lost by 34 runs.

Second encounter in IPL 2019 (Mumbai):

Batting first, Mumbai scored 162/5 from their 20 overs with De Kock top scoring with a fluent 69 off 58 balls. Chasing that down, a Warner-less SRH started fine but lost wickets in the middle-order. However, Manish Pandey’s unbeaten 71 ensured SRH ended their 20 overs level on score with MI.Going into the Super Over, Hyderabad could only manage 8 runs from four balls and lost both their wickets. Mumbai sent Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard to do the job and Hardik obliged with a six as MI won the game.

First encounter in IPL 2019 (Hyderabad):

In a low-scoring encounter, MI managed to score just 136/7 from their 20 overs. An unbeaten 46-run knock from 26 balls from Kieron Pollard, ensured Mumbai have at least something to bowl at.However, Sunrisers made a meal out of the target and were bowled out for a paltry 96 from 17.4 overs as Alzarri Joseph ran through the SRH batting. The West Indian bagged figures of 6/12 on his debut. Mumbai won by 40 runs

Second encounter in IPL 2018 (Mumbai):

This was another low-scoring encounter between the two teams with SRH putting on just 118 from their 20 overs after batting first. Chasing 119 to win, only two players managed to reach double figure scores in Suryakumar Yadav (34) and Krunal Pandya (24). Siddarth Kaul picked up three wickets as Rashid Khan and Basil Thampi picked up two wickets each as well as Hyderabad won the game by 31 runs.

