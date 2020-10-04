MI vs SRH, KXIP vs CSK IPL 2020 Match Day Live Updates: MI Aim Table Top, CSK Look to Leave Bottom

MI vs SRH, KXIP vs CSK IPL 2020 Match Day Live Updates: Mumbai Indians have a chance to go to the top of the table if they beat SRH in the afternoon game. KXIP and CSK are at 7th and 8th position respectively, and will play the night game.

Preview

Mumbai Indians (MI) will clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 17 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Sharjah on Sunday afternoon.

A victory will take either team to the top of the table potentially – so plenty to play for and no extra motivation will be needed by either of the units.

Mumbai Indians

MI did a lot of things right in their victory against Kings XI Punjab in Abu Dhabi – the top-order fired – at least most of them – and their two great finishers, Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya provided the kind of flourish at the end associated with their surnames. The only real worry in the batting remains the form of Quinton de Kock – the South African has just managed to score 48 runs in 4 matches.

MI would also be happy to see Jasprit Bumrah find his rhythm against KXIP. He was their best bowler and returned with 2-18 in 4 overs. The Indian pacer had an indifferent start to the tournament not picking wickets and being unusually expensive.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH would like to keep their winning streak going after registering wins in their last two matches. They did not exactly have a great start to the tournament with losses to RCB and KKR.

SRH need their captain and premier batsman, David Warner to fire at the top. That they have won twice without him really being at his destructive best is good news for them but they would need their talisman to return to his old ways as the competition gets tighter. The management would be thrilled that Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma were involved in a match-changing partnership in their previous encounter that would put less pressure on Kane Williamson in the middle order.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, with the new ball and at the death and Rashid Khan in the middle overs continue to be the two standout bowlers for SRH.

The smaller dimensions of Sharjah could provide a big run feast with some power-hitters in both the line-ups. The likes of Warner, Bairstow, Pollard and Hardik could run riot, beware bowlers!

WHAT: IPL 2020, Match 17

WHEN: October 4, 3:30 PM IST

WHERE: Sharjah

TELECAST: Star Sports Network

LIVE STREAMING: Disney + Hotstar

Predicted XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad – David Warner (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

Mumbai Indians – – Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah