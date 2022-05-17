MI vs SRH, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad Face Mumbai Indians in a Must-win Contest

Live now
Live Score MI vs SRH Wankhede Stadium Latest Updates: In the 65th match of the Indian Premier League’s 15th season, five-time winners Mumbai Indians will be up against Sunrisers Hyderabad tonight. MI have already been eliminated from the playoffs race and have recently found their footing after staring the season with eight defeats in a row. They defeated Chennai Super Kings in their previous match to end their playoffs chances and will Read More
Sunrisers Hyderabad started their campaign with two defeats in a row before making a strong comeback with five wins in a row. However, since then, they have been on a downward spiral having lost their last five matches and are staring at elimination from the playoffs race now. They’ve won five of their 12 matches while losing the rest. SRH have 10 points so far and are eighth in the standings.
After losing eight matches in a row, Mumbai Indians ended their horror show with a win over Rajasthan Royals. They’ve won three of their 12 matches so far while losing the remaining. With six points, they are 10th in the standings.
Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from the 15th season of Indian Premier League wherein tonight Mumbai Indians will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium. It’s a do-or-die contest from SRH point of view as a defeat tonight will eliminate from the playoffs race. So the Kane Williamson-led franchise has to win this contest to keep their hopes alive and kicking.
IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP
What date IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be played?
The 65th IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take place on May 17, Tuesday.
Where will the IPL 2022 match Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) be played?
The match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.
What time will the IPL 2022 match Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) begin?
The match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match?
Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match?
Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Possible XIs
Mumbai Indians Predicted Line-up: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Tilak Varma, Tristan Stubbs, Ramandeep Singh, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith
Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted Line-up: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (captain), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik
Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here