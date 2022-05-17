CricketNext

MI vs SRH, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad Face Mumbai Indians in a Must-win Contest

MI vs SRH Live Cricket Score, IPL 2022 Match 65: Get all the cricket score and ball-by-ball commentary from the Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League 2022 match live from Wankhede Stadium

News18.com | May 17, 2022, 18:19 IST
Live Score MI vs SRH Wankhede Stadium Latest Updates: In the 65th match of the Indian Premier League’s 15th season, five-time winners Mumbai Indians will be up against Sunrisers Hyderabad tonight. MI have already been eliminated from the playoffs race and have recently found their footing after staring the season with eight defeats in a row. They defeated Chennai Super Kings in their previous match to end their playoffs chances and will Read More

May 17, 2022 18:19 IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Season So Far

Sunrisers Hyderabad started their campaign with two defeats in a row before making a strong comeback with five wins in a row. However, since then, they have been on a downward spiral having lost their last five matches and are staring at elimination from the playoffs race now. They’ve won five of their 12 matches while losing the rest. SRH have 10 points so far and are eighth in the standings.

May 17, 2022 18:17 IST

Mumbai Indians' Season So Far

After losing eight matches in a row, Mumbai Indians ended their horror show with a win over Rajasthan Royals. They’ve won three of their 12 matches so far while losing the remaining. With six points, they are 10th in the standings.

May 17, 2022 17:59 IST

IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live!

Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from the 15th season of Indian Premier League wherein tonight Mumbai Indians will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium. It’s a do-or-die contest from SRH point of view as a defeat tonight will eliminate from the playoffs race. So the Kane Williamson-led franchise has to win this contest to keep their hopes alive and kicking.

be eyeing another victim in SRH who desperately need to win this fixture to keep their slim hopes alive – a defeat tonight will also knock out them from a top-four race. SRH are on a five-match losing streak.

What date IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be played?

The 65th IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take place on May 17, Tuesday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) be played?

The match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) begin?

The match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match?

Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match?

Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Possible XIs

Mumbai Indians Predicted Line-up: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Tilak Varma, Tristan Stubbs, Ramandeep Singh, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted Line-up: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (captain), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

