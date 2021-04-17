MI vs SRH Live Cricket Streaming, IPL 2021: When And How to Watch Mumbai Indans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Today's Match 9 Live Online And on TV

In another exciting battle of the Indian Premier League (PL) 2021, defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will cross swords with former champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday, April 17, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The high-intensity match will begin at 7.30 PM IST.

David Warner-led SRH will be kicking themselves themselves for squandering two matches they could’ve won easily. They now find themselves with zero points after two games and will be up against the best team in the league. SRH lost both their opening games at the same venue against KKR and RCB. On the other hand, Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) lost the season opener against RCB but triggered a dramatic collapse and won the second game against KKR.

Ahead of the match,MI haven’t been in their elements totally and need to fine tune their middle order. While SRH need to balance their choice of overseas players and make quick amends. However, they will be eyeing to take advantage of MI’s batting issues.

MI vs SRH Live Blog, IPL 2021, Match 9

Who will get the upper hand in the upcoming match – Warner’s SRH or Sharma’s MI? For all cricket enthusiasts, we are here with when and where to watch the IPL MI vs SRH live match streaming details online.

When will the IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad be played?

The match will be played on Saturday, April 17.

Where will the IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad be played?

The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad begin?

The IPL 2021 MI vs SRH match will begin at 7.30 PMIST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad?

The Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live match will be telecasted on Star Sports 1 HD, SD channels, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, SD channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2021 Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match?

Fans can also live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar.

Mumbai Indians probable playing 11: Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma (C), Krunal Pandya, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Ishan Kishan, Quinton De Kock (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Jimmy Neesham, Kieron Pollard

Sunrisers Hyderabad probable playing 11: Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, David Warner (C), Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Mohammad Nabi, Abdul Samad

