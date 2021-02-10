MIB vs GRA Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021, Men in Blue vs Gracia Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips Men in Blue vs Gracia Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Men in Blue vs Gracia Dream11 Best Picks / Men in Blue vs Gracia Dream11 Captain / Men in Blue vs Gracia Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online cricket Tips and more

After losing their debut match against Bengali CC by three runs, Men in Blue will be eyeing their first win in the tournament when they play against Gracia on February 10.The respective latest fixtures of both Men in Blue and Gracia were abandoned due to the rain. This will be Gracia’s second match and Men in Blue’s fourth match in the league. MIB vs GRA ECS T10 Barcelona 2021, Men in Blue vs Gracia match is scheduled for Wednesday at 3 PM IST.

Men in Blue have another match scheduled in the day in which they will be facing XI Stars at 1 PM IST. All matches of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 will be played at the the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona.

MIB vs GRAECS T10 Barcelona 2021, Men in Blue vs Gracia: Live Streaming

Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.

MIB vs GRA ECS T10 Barcelona 2021, Men in Blue vs Gracia: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

MIB vs GRAECS T10 Barcelona 2021, Men in Blue vs Gracia: Match Details

February 10 - 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona.

ECS T10 Barcelona 2021, MIB vs GRA Dream11 team for Men in Blue vs Gracia

ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 MIB vs GRA Dream11 prediction for Men in Blue vs Gracia captain: Kuldeep Lal

ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 MIB vs GRA Dream11 prediction for Men in Blue vs Gracia vice-captain: Karuppasamy Soundarapandian

ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 MIB vs GRA Dream11 prediction for Men in Blue vs Gracia wicket keeper: Mayank Dayal, Sanjeev Tiwari

ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 MIB vs GRA Dream11 prediction for Men in Blue vs Gracia batsmen: Amol Rathod, Amarpreet Singh, Shubhdeep Deb, Shankar Kalighatla

ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 MIB vs GRA Dream11 prediction for Men in Blue vs Gracia all rounders: Kuldeep Lal, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian

ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 MIB vs GRA Dream11 prediction for Men in Blue vs Gracia bowlers: Abhishek Borikar, Atul Kesar, Harkamal Singh

MIB vs GRA ECS T10 Barcelona 2021, Men in Blue probable playing 11 against Gracia: Abhishek Borikar, Atul Kesar, Harihar Sridhar, Sanjeev Tiwari, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian, Rinku Sihol, Shankar Kalighatla, Sachin Sudrashana, Shubhdeep Deb, Nikhil Chowdhary, Ram Kranthi.

MIB vs GRA ECS T10 Barcelona 2021, Gracia probable playing 11 against Men in Blue: Kuldeep Lal, Mukhtiar Singh, Amarpreet Singh, Amol Rathod, Harkamal Singh, Trilochan Singh, Vicky Sondhi, Vijay Kumar, Ali Azam, Bikramjit Singh, Mayank Dayal.