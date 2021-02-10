MIB vs GRA Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021, Men in Blue vs Gracia Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 1st Test - 05 - 09 Feb, 2021Match Ended578/10(190.1) RR 3.04178/10(46.3) RR 3.83
ENG
IND337/10(95.5) RR 3.52192/10(58.1) RR 3.3
England beat India by 227 runs
- 2nd Test - 04 - 08 Feb, 2021Match Ended272/10(114.3) RR 2.38298/10(102.0) RR 2.92
PAK
SA201/10(65.4) RR 3.06274/10(91.4) RR 2.99
Pakistan beat South Africa by 95 runs
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
18:30 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
18:30 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
18:30 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
08:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 2nd T20I - 30 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 3rd T20I - 1 Apr, ThuUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
MIB vs GRA Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021, Men in Blue vs Gracia Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
Men in Blue vs Gracia Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Men in Blue vs Gracia Dream11 Best Picks / Men in Blue vs Gracia Dream11 Captain / Men in Blue vs Gracia Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: February 10, 2021, 2:13 PM IST
After losing their debut match against Bengali CC by three runs, Men in Blue will be eyeing their first win in the tournament when they play against Gracia on February 10.The respective latest fixtures of both Men in Blue and Gracia were abandoned due to the rain. This will be Gracia’s second match and Men in Blue’s fourth match in the league. MIB vs GRA ECS T10 Barcelona 2021, Men in Blue vs Gracia match is scheduled for Wednesday at 3 PM IST.
Men in Blue have another match scheduled in the day in which they will be facing XI Stars at 1 PM IST. All matches of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 will be played at the the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona.
MIB vs GRAECS T10 Barcelona 2021, Men in Blue vs Gracia: Live Streaming
Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.
MIB vs GRA ECS T10 Barcelona 2021, Men in Blue vs Gracia: Live Score / Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
MIB vs GRAECS T10 Barcelona 2021, Men in Blue vs Gracia: Match Details
February 10 - 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona.
ECS T10 Barcelona 2021, MIB vs GRA Dream11 team for Men in Blue vs Gracia
ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 MIB vs GRA Dream11 prediction for Men in Blue vs Gracia captain: Kuldeep Lal
ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 MIB vs GRA Dream11 prediction for Men in Blue vs Gracia vice-captain: Karuppasamy Soundarapandian
ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 MIB vs GRA Dream11 prediction for Men in Blue vs Gracia wicket keeper: Mayank Dayal, Sanjeev Tiwari
ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 MIB vs GRA Dream11 prediction for Men in Blue vs Gracia batsmen: Amol Rathod, Amarpreet Singh, Shubhdeep Deb, Shankar Kalighatla
ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 MIB vs GRA Dream11 prediction for Men in Blue vs Gracia all rounders: Kuldeep Lal, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian
ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 MIB vs GRA Dream11 prediction for Men in Blue vs Gracia bowlers: Abhishek Borikar, Atul Kesar, Harkamal Singh
MIB vs GRA ECS T10 Barcelona 2021, Men in Blue probable playing 11 against Gracia: Abhishek Borikar, Atul Kesar, Harihar Sridhar, Sanjeev Tiwari, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian, Rinku Sihol, Shankar Kalighatla, Sachin Sudrashana, Shubhdeep Deb, Nikhil Chowdhary, Ram Kranthi.
MIB vs GRA ECS T10 Barcelona 2021, Gracia probable playing 11 against Men in Blue: Kuldeep Lal, Mukhtiar Singh, Amarpreet Singh, Amol Rathod, Harkamal Singh, Trilochan Singh, Vicky Sondhi, Vijay Kumar, Ali Azam, Bikramjit Singh, Mayank Dayal.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking