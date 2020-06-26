Michael Atherton Reveals Why India Can Be Hopeful of Success in Tests Down Under

Former England cricketer Michael Atherton believes India's pace bowling unit holds the key to any success they may enjoy in Australia.
India will tour Australia later this year and play 3 ODIs, 4 Tests and 3 T20Is. They had run out 2-1 victors in the previous series held in 2018-19 and Atherton believes they can do it again thanks to their impressive array of pacers.
"What really should give India hope is the strength of the bowling attack. It’s very difficult to win in Australia without strong seam attack," Atherton said on the Sony Ten Pit Stop Show.
"One of the great things in the last few years about Indian cricket is seeing this sea change in terms of the quality of fast bowlers they’ve produced.
"When I played in India in ‘93, it was completely spin-based. They obviously had good fast bowlers back then but I don’t think it was of the same depth they have now."
Atherton was also quick to heap praise on the batting line-up and predicting that they will go with Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli as the top 4.
"(Mayank) Agarwal... what does he average? 55 or something after a dozen Test matches? Rohit Sharma averages 46 after 30 odd Tests. Then you’ve got back-up openers like Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul. Seems to me India are quite well-placed.
"Pujara is a fabulous player. India are about to go to Australia. That top of the order is so important in Australia, because if you can have a solid, successful start there, as soon as that Kookaburra ball loses its shine, you can have some lovely batting conditions there.
"That opening position, the No. 3 position offering a solid base is really important. I would have thought that Sharma and Agarwal would open, followed by Pujara at 3 and then Kohli and beyond and that’s the way India will go."
