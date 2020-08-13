Michael Bevan Gives Stunning Performance Hiding Out as Hammerhead in the Masked Singer Australia

Australian cricketer Michael Bevan might not have played international cricket for over a decade, but his spirit to entertain the audience is still the same. Recently, the Aussie star turned up as a surprise, dressed as a hammerhead, in the Australian reality TV show The Masked Singer.
The 50-year-old former cricketer sang Jimmy Barnes’ Working Class Man, leaving the audience as well as the judges astonished with his singing skills. The panel of jury included singer Danni Minogue, comedian Dave Hughes, radio host Jackie O and comedian Urzila Carlson.
Bevan is just one of the 12 mystery contestants to be featured on the second season of The Masked Singer, a popular Australian show.
The official Twitter handle of the show wrote, “SPOILERS! Hammerhead revealed in 3... 2... 1! #MaskedSingerAU.”
SPOILERS! Hammerhead revealed in 3... 2... 1! #MaskedSingerAU pic.twitter.com/pr8h15v8xl— The Masked Singer Australia (@maskedsinger_au) August 11, 2020
Reacting to his participation, a user wrote, “Bevo was my favorite cricket player as a little girl. If we had had a batting collapse at the top of the innings he would always come in in the middle of the order and save us often leading to us winning the game. Absolute cricketing superstar!”
Bevo was my favorite cricket player as a little girl. If we had had a batting collapse at the top of the innings he would always come in in the middle of the order and save us often leading to us winning the game.Absolute cricketing superstar!— Yuanfen Guest Book (@AC_Yuanfen) August 11, 2020
Here’s what others had to say:
that was certainly a surprise— ken mcgaven (@KenMcgaven) August 11, 2020
Bloody hell he can sing! Best voice of the night pic.twitter.com/6ZYg1LhQnq— Sem&Bella (@Sem59528361) August 11, 2020
Well that was a shock seeing your ex as a Hammerhead Shark You did really well @mbevan12 — Tracy Bevan (@tracybevan12) August 11, 2020
Well done @mbevan12 The Michael Bevan I knew, way back when, wouldn’t have had the nerve to pull that off — Annette Schulz (@AnnetteSchulz72) August 12, 2020
When Bevan was asked about the pressure of participating and performing on the stage, and if it feels different from playing on a cricket field, he said it is, “good at one thing, not good at another.”
Apart from Bevan, other singers who have been masked so far include Mark Philippoussis as The Echidna. Viewers are still keeping their guesses high on the real faces behind Sloth, The Bushranger, Cactus and other seven unrevealed characters.
