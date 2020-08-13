Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Concluded

TANZANIA APL T20, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 09 August, 2020

2ND INN

Twiga Titans

114/5 (15.0)

Twiga Titans
v/s
Buffalo Blasters
Buffalo Blasters*

66 (12.5)

Twiga Titans beat Buffalo Blasters by 48 runs
Stumps

PAK IN ENG, 3 TEST SERIES, 2020 2nd Test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 13 - 17 Aug, 2020

1ST INN

Pakistan *

126/5 (45.4)

Pakistan
v/s
England
England

Toss won by Pakistan (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: PAK VS ENG

live
PAK PAK
ENG ENG

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

Michael Bevan Gives Stunning Performance Hiding Out as Hammerhead in the Masked Singer Australia

Recently, the Aussie star turned up as a surprise, dressed as a hammerhead, in the Australian reality TV show The Masked Singer.

Trending Desk |August 13, 2020, 3:39 PM IST
Michael Bevan Gives Stunning Performance Hiding Out as Hammerhead in the Masked Singer Australia

Australian cricketer Michael Bevan might not have played international cricket for over a decade, but his spirit to entertain the audience is still the same. Recently, the Aussie star turned up as a surprise, dressed as a hammerhead, in the Australian reality TV show The Masked Singer.

The 50-year-old former cricketer sang Jimmy Barnes’ Working Class Man, leaving the audience as well as the judges astonished with his singing skills. The panel of jury included singer Danni Minogue, comedian Dave Hughes, radio host Jackie O and comedian Urzila Carlson.

Bevan is just one of the 12 mystery contestants to be featured on the second season of The Masked Singer, a popular Australian show.

The official Twitter handle of the show wrote, “SPOILERS! Hammerhead revealed in 3... 2... 1! #MaskedSingerAU.”

Reacting to his participation, a user wrote, “Bevo was my favorite cricket player as a little girl. If we had had a batting collapse at the top of the innings he would always come in in the middle of the order and save us often leading to us winning the game. Absolute cricketing superstar!”

Here’s what others had to say:

When Bevan was asked about the pressure of participating and performing on the stage, and if it feels different from playing on a cricket field, he said it is, “good at one thing, not good at another.”

Apart from Bevan, other singers who have been masked so far include Mark Philippoussis as The Echidna. Viewers are still keeping their guesses high on the real faces behind Sloth, The Bushranger, Cactus and other seven unrevealed characters.

australiaHammerheadmichael bevanThe Masked SingerThe Masked Singer season 2

Upcoming Matches

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more