Michael Carberry Hits Out at Ashley Giles For Keeping Him in Dark Over ODI Future

Former England opener Michael Carberry has lashed out at the England management, especially ECB’s managing director of men’s cricket Ashley Giles, for the way they handled him at the end of his career.

Cricketnext Staff |June 15, 2020, 10:18 AM IST
In his career he played six Tests, five of which were in the 2013/14 Ashes series. England went on to lose 5-0, but Carberry emerged as a strong performer.

“There’s a right way and a wrong way to deal with people, and the way England handled me was abysmal, as far as I see it,” he said on the Broken Trophy Podcast. “The series went the way it went, and it wasn’t just my doing that we lost. Actually, to be honest I think I ended up second top run-scorer. Look, at nearly 35 or whatever I was, I needed to know, ‘Where am I going with this?’”

ALSO READ | Michael Carberry Reveals How Calling Out Racism Ended His Career at County Club

“When it got to the last game I remember sitting down with Ashley Giles [England’s white-ball head coach at the time] and asking ‘Where am I going with this really? Am I close or not?’,” he said.

“I got runs in the warm-up game, didn’t get a sniff. And he basically just palmed me off. ‘Ah I don’t really know.

"I’m not sure of my own job.’ There was too much of that for me in the set-up at the time. Coaches worrying about their own job rather than doing their job as a a coach, which is to inform their players as to where they stand, and that’s all I wanted to know. I know you can’t guarantee me that I’m going to play, I just want to know am I close or am I not.”

Carberry spoke out against his treatment in an interview with the Guardian after the tour finished, saying he had heard “nothing – which is disappointing but it’s the way they tend to do things. I don’t think it’s me alone saying this sort of thing. There have been players before me and players now who have felt the same thing.”

He revealed another incident, when he was asked about his absence from the team by a journalist back home.

“A completely new team had been picked to tour the Caribbean. I actually saw them out there because I was on pre-season tour with Hampshire, and I wasn’t in it. I saw Ashley Giles out there, he saw me, all the rest of the guys came over, gave me a hug, said ‘Sorry you didn’t get in, we couldn’t believe it’, Graham Thorpe who was batting coach and who I knew from my Surrey days came over to try and console me a bit, said ‘Look mate, I’m sorry’.

"Ashley Giles just scarpered. Didn’t bother coming over, Just left. So that stuck in my mind. So when asked by this journalist, I’m not the kind of person to… I speak my mind, that’s what I do.”

There was also an alleged spat between Kevin Pietersen and him, which the duo don't really know of.

“If the England hierachy got offended, it was more than that because I was slinging mud with them on Kevin Pietersen,” he said, having questioned Pietersen’s axing in the aforementioned Guardian interview.

“It was amazing they didn’t mention that they tried to accuse me and Kevin of having a fight or an altercation and yet to this day no one has phoned me to ask about this, but I have no knowledge of this fight, and neither did Kevin. There’s a lot more to this story than what came out.”

