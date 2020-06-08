Michael Clarke Appointed Officer in Order of Australia, Thought it Was April Fool's Joke
Australia's World Cup-winning former captain Michael Clarke was on Monday appointed an officer in the Order of Australia, joining iconic ex-skippers like Allan Border and Steve Waugh who have received the national recognition.
Michael Clarke Appointed Officer in Order of Australia, Thought it Was April Fool's Joke
Australia's World Cup-winning former captain Michael Clarke was on Monday appointed an officer in the Order of Australia, joining iconic ex-skippers like Allan Border and Steve Waugh who have received the national recognition.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings