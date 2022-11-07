Michael Clarke Slams Aaron Finch and Co for Playing Un-Australian Brand of Cricket

Australia crashed out of the T20 World Cup after finishing third in Group 1. As hosts and defending champions, Aussies were the favourites to triumph in their home conditions. But Aaron Finch and Co couldn’t progress to the semi-finals due to an inferior net run rate. Now Australia’s shocking elimination from the Super 12 stage has sent shockwaves across the cricketing world. Former Australian captain Michael Clarke has now slammed the Aaron Finch-led side for playing a very “un-Australian” style of cricket.

Also Read: Facing Rape Charges, Danushka Gunathilaka Denied Bail by Local Court

“I think Australians in general, on the biggest stage under the most amount of pressure, always put in on the line and have a crack. We’re not scared to lose. Yet we picked an aggressive 11 in this World Cup squad yet played so defensively. Very un-Australian,” Clarke was quoted as saying on the radio show Big Sports Breakfast.

The World Cup winning skipper further stated that the Australian team was too timid against relatively weaker sides like Ireland and Afghanistan.

Clarke said, “The frustrating thing for me is – I think they missed a trick against Ireland … and then against Afghanistan, I don’t know what I was watching. It felt like they were doing everything they could just to beat Afghanistan. I know you can never just wipe the floor with a team and have that attitude but they had to. They had to walk out there against Afghanistan and say, ‘we are going to make 200 and bowl you out for 100’ but they just didn’t have that aggressiveness, they didn’t have that fire in the belly, even in the field they looked a bit sluggish in the field.”

Also Read: They Came, They Saw, As Suryakumar Yadav Conquered the MCG

Australia did not start well in the World Cup as they were steamrolled by the Kiwis in the very first match of the Super 12 stage. While chasing a challenging target of 201 runs, the Australian batting line-up crumbled under pressure as New Zealand went on to win the match by 89 runs. Australia never really recovered from that loss as their net run rate went down to a great extent. The host nation also suffered due to their match against England getting washed out.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here