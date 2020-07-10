Michael Holding Breaks Down While Discussing Racism, Explains Why

An emotional West Indies legend Michael Holding broke down while discussing the issue of racism during Sky Sports' coverage of the first Test between England and West Indies in Southampton.
Holding had become emotional during an impactful speech on Wednesday, and once again broke down the following day while addressing the issue. Holding explained the reason behind him becoming emotional.
"To be honest, that emotional part came when I started thinking of my parents. And it’s coming again now," Holding said.
"I know what my parents went through. My mother’s family stopped talking to her because her husband was too dark. I know what they went through, and that came back to me immediately."
Holding's emotional speech on the first day of the Test received widespread acceptance and appreciation. Holding hoped there would be positive changes in the society, even if it's at a slow pace.
"Well, it’s going to be a slow process, but I hope. Even if it’s a baby step at a time. Even a snail’s pace. But I’m hoping it will continue in the right direction. Even at a snail’s pace, I don’t care," Holding said.
"I hope people understand exactly what I’m saying, and exactly where I’m coming from. I’m 66 years old. I have seen it, I have been through it and I have experienced it with other people. It cannot continue like this - we have to understand that people are people."
