Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 1st Test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 08 - 12 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England

204 (67.3)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

57/1 (19.3)

West Indies trail by 147 runs

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

Michael Holding Breaks Down While Discussing Racism, Explains Why

An emotional West Indies legend Michael Holding broke down while discussing the issue of racism

Cricketnext Staff |July 10, 2020, 11:19 AM IST
Michael Holding Breaks Down While Discussing Racism, Explains Why

An emotional West Indies legend Michael Holding broke down while discussing the issue of racism during Sky Sports' coverage of the first Test between England and West Indies in Southampton.

Holding had become emotional during an impactful speech on Wednesday, and once again broke down the following day while addressing the issue. Holding explained the reason behind him becoming emotional.

"To be honest, that emotional part came when I started thinking of my parents. And it’s coming again now," Holding said.

ALSO READ: Things Stem From History, Must Educate People if Racism is to be Abolished: Michael Holding

"I know what my parents went through. My mother’s family stopped talking to her because her husband was too dark. I know what they went through, and that came back to me immediately."

Holding's emotional speech on the first day of the Test received widespread acceptance and appreciation. Holding hoped there would be positive changes in the society, even if it's at a slow pace.

"Well, it’s going to be a slow process, but I hope. Even if it’s a baby step at a time. Even a snail’s pace. But I’m hoping it will continue in the right direction. Even at a snail’s pace, I don’t care," Holding said.

"I hope people understand exactly what I’m saying, and exactly where I’m coming from. I’m 66 years old. I have seen it, I have been through it and I have experienced it with other people. It cannot continue like this - we have to understand that people are people."

Black Lives MatterEngland vs West IndiesEngland vs West Indies 2020Michael Holding

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more