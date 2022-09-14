Michael Hussey, David Saker Brought On Board As 'Consultants' for England's T20 World Cup Campaign

England’s white-ball coach Matthew Motts has asked for some sort of assistance from his mates back in Australia-Michael Hussey and David Saker. Both have been brought onboard for the all-important T20 World Cup where Saker will be serving as consultant bowling while Hussey looking after the batting side of the things. However, it must be mentioned here that Saker will be available for the seven-match T20I series against Pakistan while Hussey will serving only for the World Cup.

Saker, England Men’s bowling coach from 2010 to 2015, will join the tourists in Pakistan for the seven-match tour preceding the World Cup.

Hussey, 47, who had a stellar career as a middle-order batsman for Australia in all three formats, will join the England set-up for the World Cup.

England IT20 Pakistan Tour and ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Coaching Team

Head Coach – Matthew Mott

Assistant Coach – Richard Dawson

Assistant Coach – Carl Hopkinson

Coaching Consultant – Mike Hussey (World Cup only)

Coaching Consultant – David Saker

England will kick off their World Cup preparation with seven match T20I series against Pakistan. After which, they will head over to Australia which is the venue for the T20 World Cup 2022.

“Saker will join the tourists in Pakistan for the seven-match tour preceding the World Cup,” the ECB said in a statement, with Hussey coming on board for the tournament that gets underway in Australia on Oct. 16.

England, who have not won the T20 World Cup since 2009, also play Australia in a three-match series before kicking off their campaign against Afghanistan on Oct. 22.

