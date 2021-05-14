- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Michael Hussey Tests Negative, Wriddhiman Saha Clarifies About Test Results
Meanwhile, India Test keeper Wriddhiman Saha has again tested positive and remains in isolation with an eye on joining the squad bio-bubble in Mumbai on May 25.
- PTI
- Updated: May 14, 2021, 7:22 PM IST
Former Australia batsman and CSK batting coach Michael Hussey has recovered from COVID-19 and is likely to fly back home on Sunday where he will be doing his quarantine.
Both Hussey and Saha had first tested positive during the now suspended IPL.
“Hussey has returned with negative RT-PCR results and has recovered well. We haven’t yet decided when he is going to fly back and which route he will take — Maldives or Australia,” CSK CEO Kashi Viswanathan told PTI on Friday.
Save Hussey, the other Australians including current players, commentators, coaches and support staff in the IPL took a detour to Maldives where they have quarantined and will be flying back to Australia by Sunday.
In case of Saha, he will continue to be in quarantine after one of his two tests came positive.
“My quarantine period is still not over. Out of the two tests done, 1 was negative and other one came as positive. Otherwise I am doing much better. Requesting everyone not to spread misleading stories/information without whole context,” the Sunrisers Hyderabad player posted his statement on Twitter.
