Michael Slater Axed From Channel 7’s Commentary Panel Following Infamous Scott Morrison Criticism

Former Australia batter turned commentator Michael Slater has reportedly been sacked by Australian broadcaster Channel 7 ahead of the 2021-22 season. The 51-year-old was part of Channel 7’s commentary panel since the free-to-air broadcaster secured the cricket rights.

At first it was reported by The Daily Telegraph that Channel 7 could not to renew the Slater’s contract due to budgetary restraints. “Unfortunately business decisions have to be made from time to time and unfortunately we’re not in a position to renew it (Slater’s contract),” Channel 7 Head of Sport Lewis Martin said in a statement.

However, according to latest reports, Michael Slater’s infamous public challenging of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison earlier this year played a role in his Channel 7 exit.

In May this year, Michael Slater had criticised the Australian Prime Minister following the government’s decision to block citizens from returning home from India. “If our Government cared for the safety of Aussies they would allow us to get home. It’s a disgrace! Blood on your hands PM. How dare you treat us like this. How about you sort out the quarantine system,” Slater had tweeted then.

If our Government cared for the safety of Aussies they would allow us to get home. It’s a disgrace!! Blood on your hands PM. How dare you treat us like this. How about you sort out quarantine system. I had government permission to work on the IPL but I now have government neglect— Michael Slater (@mj_slats) May 3, 2021

“I had government permission to work on the IPL but I now have government neglect. And for those who think this is a money exercise. Well, forget it. This is what I do for a living and I have not made a penny having left early. So please stop the abuse and think of the thousands dying in India each day. It’s called empathy. If only our government had some!" he further added.

This apparently did not sit comfortably with fellow cricketers or Channel 7 executives at the time.

The Australian PM had responded by saying it was “absurd” for Slater to accuse him of having “blood” on his hands.

Slater played 74 Tests and 42 one-day internationals for Australia, scoring 6299 runs and 14 centuries.

Before joining Channel 7’s commentary panel in 2018, Slater worked alongside Richie Benaud and Bill Lawry as part of the Channel 9 commentary team.

